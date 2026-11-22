Lithuania Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Drone Attack on Kaliningrad
(MENAFN) Lithuania on Sunday dismissed accusations linking it to a reported drone attack on Russia's Kaliningrad region, firmly denying claims that its airspace had been used to launch strikes against Russian targets.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said on X that the country's Foreign Ministry "categorically rejects false claims" suggesting Lithuanian involvement in the alleged incident.
"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," Budrys stated.
The denial came after claims circulated on social media that Ukrainian drones had targeted the port of Baltiysk on Saturday evening. The facility hosts the main base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.
Several social media accounts reported explosions and fires in the surrounding area, although these accounts remained unverified as of Sunday, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said security alerts had been activated near Neman, a town close to the Lithuanian border, after authorities detected a suspicious object entering the region from Lithuanian airspace.
However, he later confirmed that air defense specialists had assessed the situation and determined that the object did not pose a threat.
Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave situated along the Baltic Sea, geographically separated from mainland Russia and bordered by Lithuania and Poland, both members of NATO.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said on X that the country's Foreign Ministry "categorically rejects false claims" suggesting Lithuanian involvement in the alleged incident.
"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," Budrys stated.
The denial came after claims circulated on social media that Ukrainian drones had targeted the port of Baltiysk on Saturday evening. The facility hosts the main base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.
Several social media accounts reported explosions and fires in the surrounding area, although these accounts remained unverified as of Sunday, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said security alerts had been activated near Neman, a town close to the Lithuanian border, after authorities detected a suspicious object entering the region from Lithuanian airspace.
However, he later confirmed that air defense specialists had assessed the situation and determined that the object did not pose a threat.
Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave situated along the Baltic Sea, geographically separated from mainland Russia and bordered by Lithuania and Poland, both members of NATO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment