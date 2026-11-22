Poland Seeks Expanded NATO Border Protection Following Russian Airspace Breaches
(MENAFN) Poland expects increased military assistance from NATO allies to reinforce security along its eastern border following reported Russian missile and drone incursions, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, as Warsaw warned of disinformation campaigns surrounding claims of a drone attack on Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.
Kosiniak-Kamysz announced Saturday evening that Poland would receive substantial support from alliance members in the coming period, with concrete measures expected to be discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council scheduled for Monday.
“In the near future, we will receive strong support from NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border,” the minister wrote on X.
He added that he had discussed operational arrangements with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, while expressing appreciation for Secretary General Mark Rutte's commitment to Poland's security.
The announcement followed reported violations of Polish airspace on Friday, when three Russian objects, believed to include two missiles and a jet-powered drone, entered the country's territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine.
Polish authorities said the objects came down in southeastern parts of the country, prompting investigations to establish their origins and the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
Kosiniak-Kamysz characterized the incursions as a provocation intended to weaken unity among Western countries.
During a visit to Warsaw on Saturday, Rutte reiterated NATO's commitment to protecting Polish territory and defending the alliance's eastern members.
The incidents have intensified security concerns along NATO's eastern flank, particularly following reports of drone activity near Russian Baltic Fleet installations in Kaliningrad, which borders both Poland and Lithuania.
Poland Warns Of Disinformation Surrounding Kaliningrad Reports
Separately, Polish Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Pawel Olszewski said Sunday that the country's Center for Combating Disinformation was monitoring online narratives following reports of an alleged Ukrainian drone strike targeting Kaliningrad.
Olszewski identified several claims circulating online that Polish authorities described as false. These included allegations that German troops deployed in Poland had coordinated the reported operation, that Polish and Lithuanian forces were attacking Russia with Ukrainian missiles, and that NATO itself had launched an assault on the Russian exclave.
Other narratives suggested that Ukraine was attempting to involve Poland directly in the ongoing war, the deputy minister said.
Reports of explosions and air defense activity near the Russian naval installation in Baltiysk have not been independently confirmed.
Lithuania has also rejected claims that its territory or airspace was used to facilitate an attack against Kaliningrad.
Moscow has not issued an official response to Friday's reported violations of Polish airspace. However, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said a security alert in the region had been triggered by a "suspicious object" approaching from Lithuania, which he said did not pose a threat.
Russian authorities reported no damage or casualties from the incident.
Kosiniak-Kamysz announced Saturday evening that Poland would receive substantial support from alliance members in the coming period, with concrete measures expected to be discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council scheduled for Monday.
“In the near future, we will receive strong support from NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border,” the minister wrote on X.
He added that he had discussed operational arrangements with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, while expressing appreciation for Secretary General Mark Rutte's commitment to Poland's security.
The announcement followed reported violations of Polish airspace on Friday, when three Russian objects, believed to include two missiles and a jet-powered drone, entered the country's territory during Russian attacks on Ukraine.
Polish authorities said the objects came down in southeastern parts of the country, prompting investigations to establish their origins and the circumstances surrounding the incidents.
Kosiniak-Kamysz characterized the incursions as a provocation intended to weaken unity among Western countries.
During a visit to Warsaw on Saturday, Rutte reiterated NATO's commitment to protecting Polish territory and defending the alliance's eastern members.
The incidents have intensified security concerns along NATO's eastern flank, particularly following reports of drone activity near Russian Baltic Fleet installations in Kaliningrad, which borders both Poland and Lithuania.
Poland Warns Of Disinformation Surrounding Kaliningrad Reports
Separately, Polish Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Pawel Olszewski said Sunday that the country's Center for Combating Disinformation was monitoring online narratives following reports of an alleged Ukrainian drone strike targeting Kaliningrad.
Olszewski identified several claims circulating online that Polish authorities described as false. These included allegations that German troops deployed in Poland had coordinated the reported operation, that Polish and Lithuanian forces were attacking Russia with Ukrainian missiles, and that NATO itself had launched an assault on the Russian exclave.
Other narratives suggested that Ukraine was attempting to involve Poland directly in the ongoing war, the deputy minister said.
Reports of explosions and air defense activity near the Russian naval installation in Baltiysk have not been independently confirmed.
Lithuania has also rejected claims that its territory or airspace was used to facilitate an attack against Kaliningrad.
Moscow has not issued an official response to Friday's reported violations of Polish airspace. However, Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said a security alert in the region had been triggered by a "suspicious object" approaching from Lithuania, which he said did not pose a threat.
Russian authorities reported no damage or casualties from the incident.
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