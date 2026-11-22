Sudan Accuses RSF Of Executing Captured Army Personnel in Blue Nile
(MENAFN) The Sudanese government on Sunday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of executing captured members of the national army in the southeastern Blue Nile state, urging international organizations to intervene urgently to protect other detainees.
In a statement released through the state-run Sudan News Agency, authorities denounced the reported killings but did not disclose further information about the circumstances or the number of soldiers involved.
The government described the execution of captured personnel as a “grave assault on the right to life and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” emphasizing that those responsible must face accountability.
Khartoum appealed to the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant regional and international bodies to “take urgent steps to protect those who remain in captivity and support a serious process of immediate accountability.”
The authorities cautioned that failing to respond to the killing of prisoners and other breaches of international humanitarian law “encourages the RSF to commit further crimes and puts more lives at risk.”
The RSF had not issued an immediate response to the government's accusations.
The conflict between Sudan's armed forces and the RSF erupted in 2023 following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary group into the country's military establishment.
The ongoing war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
In a statement released through the state-run Sudan News Agency, authorities denounced the reported killings but did not disclose further information about the circumstances or the number of soldiers involved.
The government described the execution of captured personnel as a “grave assault on the right to life and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” emphasizing that those responsible must face accountability.
Khartoum appealed to the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant regional and international bodies to “take urgent steps to protect those who remain in captivity and support a serious process of immediate accountability.”
The authorities cautioned that failing to respond to the killing of prisoners and other breaches of international humanitarian law “encourages the RSF to commit further crimes and puts more lives at risk.”
The RSF had not issued an immediate response to the government's accusations.
The conflict between Sudan's armed forces and the RSF erupted in 2023 following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary group into the country's military establishment.
The ongoing war has claimed tens of thousands of lives and forced approximately 13 million people from their homes, according to estimates from the United Nations and international organizations.
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