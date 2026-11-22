NATO Council to Discuss Polish Airspace Breach After Russian Attack
(MENAFN) NATO's North Atlantic Council is scheduled to convene on Monday to address the recent violation of Polish airspace, a NATO official confirmed Sunday.
The official said in a written statement that the meeting would be held within the framework of routine consultations among alliance members.
Polish authorities reported that three objects crossed into the country's airspace and crashed on its territory on Nov. 20, during Russian military operations against Ukraine. One of the objects was identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte characterized the incident as “dangerous,” confirming that alliance fighter jets had been deployed in response to the airspace breach.
He also stressed that NATO members would maintain efforts to reinforce the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said investigations had established that all three objects originated from Russia, adding that the incident could have been an intentional provocation.
The official said in a written statement that the meeting would be held within the framework of routine consultations among alliance members.
Polish authorities reported that three objects crossed into the country's airspace and crashed on its territory on Nov. 20, during Russian military operations against Ukraine. One of the objects was identified as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte characterized the incident as “dangerous,” confirming that alliance fighter jets had been deployed in response to the airspace breach.
He also stressed that NATO members would maintain efforts to reinforce the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said investigations had established that all three objects originated from Russia, adding that the incident could have been an intentional provocation.
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