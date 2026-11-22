UAE Sets Out Implementation Priorities At Fourth Ministerial Meeting Of Mangrove Alliance For Climate
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) On the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak calls for turning MAC Strategy 2031 into a work programme that supports member countries' climate and biodiversity commitments.
UAE's Nabat is collaborating with Indonesian authorities to drive AI-powered selection of mangrove rehabilitation sites and carbon stock assessment.
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