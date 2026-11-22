Belgium To Suspend Commercial Flights Amid Nationwide Strike
(MENAFN) Commercial air traffic across Belgium will come to a halt on Monday as air traffic controllers participate in a nationwide strike protesting the federal government's austerity policies, according to local media reports citing air navigation service provider Skeyes.
Skeyes announced Saturday that it would suspend routine air traffic control operations at Belgian airports and across the airspace under its management between 7 am and 9 pm local time (0600-2000 GMT) on Nov. 23.
The company explained that insufficient staffing would prevent it from safely managing regular flight operations during the planned walkout. Only emergency services and flights considered essential for safety will be permitted during the suspension.
Brussels Airport in Zaventem had initially expected to handle approximately 59,500 passengers across 429 flights on Monday, comprising 213 departures and 216 arrivals, according to an airport spokesperson.
Brussels Airlines expressed frustration over the late announcement, saying it "deeply regrets this extremely late communication of this decision." The carrier added that it had anticipated almost no operational disruption at the airport until just hours before the decision was announced.
Meanwhile, Brussels South Charleroi Airport said it had made internal staffing arrangements to maintain operations during the nationwide protest. However, the air traffic control shutdown means commercial aircraft will be unable to depart or land between 7 am and 9 pm.
The airport advised travelers not to visit its facilities unless their airlines had specifically confirmed that their flights would operate. It also directed passengers to contact their carriers for information about alternative bookings or reimbursement arrangements.
The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which represents approximately 25 airlines, said the upcoming industrial action would mark the 11th strike to disrupt Belgian airspace within 11 months.
Belgian trade unions organized the nationwide protest to oppose austerity policies being implemented by the federal coalition government, commonly referred to as the Arizona coalition.
Skeyes announced Saturday that it would suspend routine air traffic control operations at Belgian airports and across the airspace under its management between 7 am and 9 pm local time (0600-2000 GMT) on Nov. 23.
The company explained that insufficient staffing would prevent it from safely managing regular flight operations during the planned walkout. Only emergency services and flights considered essential for safety will be permitted during the suspension.
Brussels Airport in Zaventem had initially expected to handle approximately 59,500 passengers across 429 flights on Monday, comprising 213 departures and 216 arrivals, according to an airport spokesperson.
Brussels Airlines expressed frustration over the late announcement, saying it "deeply regrets this extremely late communication of this decision." The carrier added that it had anticipated almost no operational disruption at the airport until just hours before the decision was announced.
Meanwhile, Brussels South Charleroi Airport said it had made internal staffing arrangements to maintain operations during the nationwide protest. However, the air traffic control shutdown means commercial aircraft will be unable to depart or land between 7 am and 9 pm.
The airport advised travelers not to visit its facilities unless their airlines had specifically confirmed that their flights would operate. It also directed passengers to contact their carriers for information about alternative bookings or reimbursement arrangements.
The Board of Airline Representatives in Belgium, which represents approximately 25 airlines, said the upcoming industrial action would mark the 11th strike to disrupt Belgian airspace within 11 months.
Belgian trade unions organized the nationwide protest to oppose austerity policies being implemented by the federal coalition government, commonly referred to as the Arizona coalition.
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