Four Killed, Six Injured After Speeding Bus Rams Into Tempo in Uttar Pradesh

Four people, including three women and a child, were killed and six others injured after a speeding roadway bus rammed into a tempo from behind on the Aligarh-Etah Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bilar village under the Sikandra Rao Kotwali police station limits. "The victims were part of a family travelling from Gurugram to Sikandra Rao in Hathras to attend a wedding ceremony when the roadways bus struck their tempo from the rear. On receiving information, police and administrative officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a hospital," Sikandra Rao CO Amit Pathak said. Police extracted the bodies of the deceased trapped inside the damaged tempo and sent them for post-mortem examination.