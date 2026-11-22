France Rejects EU Budget Plan Over Lack of Farmer Income Guarantees
(MENAFN) France has rejected a proposed compromise on the European Union's 2028-2034 budget, arguing that the revised spending plan fails to adequately safeguard farmers' incomes.
The Elysee Palace described the draft presented by European Council President Antonio Costa as "very disappointing," adding that it "does not constitute a basis for an agreement."
Paris expressed particular concern over the proposed arrangements for the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, saying the draft did not meet its expectations for protecting agricultural incomes.
Costa's proposal seeks to cut €204 billion ($224 billion) from the European Commission's initial budget proposal, reducing the seven-year financial framework to approximately €1.781 trillion from around €2 trillion.
The revised allocation represents a reduction of roughly 10% compared with the commission's original plan in current prices.
Germany Calls For More Substantial Budget Reductions
Germany has also opposed the proposed compromise, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz arguing that the planned cuts remain insufficient.
Although Merz characterized Costa's draft as a "first step," he maintained that the overall level of EU spending was still excessively high.
In October, Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, put forward a separate proposal seeking to reduce spending by €140 billion.
However, the suggested reductions failed to satisfy several member states, particularly Germany and the Netherlands, which have called for deeper cuts.
Under Costa's latest proposal, allocations for migration management and border protection would double.
The draft would also raise the average financial contributions made by EU member states from 0.80% to 0.82% of their gross domestic product (GDP).
The Elysee Palace described the draft presented by European Council President Antonio Costa as "very disappointing," adding that it "does not constitute a basis for an agreement."
Paris expressed particular concern over the proposed arrangements for the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, saying the draft did not meet its expectations for protecting agricultural incomes.
Costa's proposal seeks to cut €204 billion ($224 billion) from the European Commission's initial budget proposal, reducing the seven-year financial framework to approximately €1.781 trillion from around €2 trillion.
The revised allocation represents a reduction of roughly 10% compared with the commission's original plan in current prices.
Germany Calls For More Substantial Budget Reductions
Germany has also opposed the proposed compromise, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz arguing that the planned cuts remain insufficient.
Although Merz characterized Costa's draft as a "first step," he maintained that the overall level of EU spending was still excessively high.
In October, Ireland, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, put forward a separate proposal seeking to reduce spending by €140 billion.
However, the suggested reductions failed to satisfy several member states, particularly Germany and the Netherlands, which have called for deeper cuts.
Under Costa's latest proposal, allocations for migration management and border protection would double.
The draft would also raise the average financial contributions made by EU member states from 0.80% to 0.82% of their gross domestic product (GDP).
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