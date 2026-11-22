Germany's Pistorius Apologizes to Colby, Stands by Ukraine Strikes
(MENAFN) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has apologized to a senior Pentagon official, but only for his phrasing. He is standing firm in a deepening split with Washington over Ukraine's attacks on targets inside Russia.
The dispute erupted Tuesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where a meeting of Ukraine's Western military supporters laid bare the divide between Washington and Berlin. Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, argued that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and civilian commercial sites “have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line.”
“Moreover, such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure, such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve and the Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate,” he added.
Pistorius brushed off the criticism as “quite a stupid thing.” Wes Streeting, the UK Defense Secretary, backed Ukraine's approach, saying: “It’s not for us to tell Ukraine how to fight their war.”
Kiev's European allies have declined to condemn Ukrainian strikes on civilian sites, among them the e-commerce giant Wildberries, which supplies consumer goods to millions of customers. Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries this summer left at least eight people dead and dozens injured, and wrecked goods belonging to small businesses. Kiev says the warehouses hold military equipment, a claim both the retailer and Russian officials deny.
The strikes formed part of a “40-day pressure campaign” unveiled this summer by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Russia then stepped up retaliatory strikes that disrupted Ukraine's military logistics and agricultural exports.
In an interview with Politico on Friday, Pistorius retreated from his “stupid” remark and said he had apologized to Colby by phone. “I apologized for my choice of words,” he said, conceding that the expression was inappropriate for a conversation in English.
Even so, Pistorius kept defending Kiev's deep strikes as “targeted and strategic,” adding that Germany and the US “simply have different views on this.”
On Saturday, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a key figure in the Ukraine settlement process, mocked the apology in a post on X. “Good – a vassal shouldn’t argue with a master.”
President Donald Trump has criticized Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil facilities, saying they worsen global diesel shortages and hurt American consumers. In October, he accused Zelensky, who has disregarded Trump's calls to halt the attacks, of causing problems for the entire world. He urged Ukraine to “get a new president,” suggesting that a new leader could secure a peace deal with Russia.
The dispute erupted Tuesday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, where a meeting of Ukraine's Western military supporters laid bare the divide between Washington and Berlin. Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, argued that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and civilian commercial sites “have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line.”
“Moreover, such strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure, such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve and the Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate,” he added.
Pistorius brushed off the criticism as “quite a stupid thing.” Wes Streeting, the UK Defense Secretary, backed Ukraine's approach, saying: “It’s not for us to tell Ukraine how to fight their war.”
Kiev's European allies have declined to condemn Ukrainian strikes on civilian sites, among them the e-commerce giant Wildberries, which supplies consumer goods to millions of customers. Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries this summer left at least eight people dead and dozens injured, and wrecked goods belonging to small businesses. Kiev says the warehouses hold military equipment, a claim both the retailer and Russian officials deny.
The strikes formed part of a “40-day pressure campaign” unveiled this summer by Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Russia then stepped up retaliatory strikes that disrupted Ukraine's military logistics and agricultural exports.
In an interview with Politico on Friday, Pistorius retreated from his “stupid” remark and said he had apologized to Colby by phone. “I apologized for my choice of words,” he said, conceding that the expression was inappropriate for a conversation in English.
Even so, Pistorius kept defending Kiev's deep strikes as “targeted and strategic,” adding that Germany and the US “simply have different views on this.”
On Saturday, Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, a key figure in the Ukraine settlement process, mocked the apology in a post on X. “Good – a vassal shouldn’t argue with a master.”
President Donald Trump has criticized Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil facilities, saying they worsen global diesel shortages and hurt American consumers. In October, he accused Zelensky, who has disregarded Trump's calls to halt the attacks, of causing problems for the entire world. He urged Ukraine to “get a new president,” suggesting that a new leader could secure a peace deal with Russia.
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