Russian Border Regions Report Casualties Following Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Drone strikes and other military operations were reported across several parts of Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, leaving people dead and injured in both countries as Moscow and Kyiv presented competing accounts of the developments.
In Russia's Belgorod region, one person was killed and six others sustained injuries over a 24-hour period, according to the regional emergency response headquarters.
Three additional people were wounded in the Kursk region, while a drone struck a cyclist in the Bryansk region, leaving the individual injured and requiring hospital treatment, regional governor Egor Kovalchuk said.
Meanwhile, falling drone debris injured five people in Russia's Krasnodar region, the regional emergency response headquarters announced Sunday.
Four of the injured were reported in the settlement of Afipsky, while another person was hurt in the village of Medvedovskaya.
The incident in Afipsky damaged the roofs and windows of 13 privately owned homes. Another residential property in Medvedovskaya also suffered window damage, according to the authorities.
Media reports suggested that a regional headquarters of Russia's National Guard, known as Rosgvardia, located on Cherkasskaya Street in Krasnodar may have been among the intended targets. Regional officials had not issued any statement addressing those reports.
Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its forces had conducted overnight drone operations against energy facilities, port infrastructure and vessels allegedly supporting Ukraine's military.
The reported targets included the 330-kilovolt Pravoberezhna power station in Zaporizhzhia, port facilities in Kiliya in the Odesa region and a dry cargo ship located northeast of Odesa.
According to the ministry, these facilities and the vessel were involved in supplying electricity to Ukraine's military-industrial sector or transporting military equipment and other dual-purpose cargo for Ukrainian forces.
On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said rescue teams were continuing their operations in Dymer, in the Kyiv region, following a Russian drone strike that partially destroyed the entrance section of a five-story residential building.
Nine residents had been evacuated and firefighters had brought the blaze under control. However, 14 people remained unaccounted for and could still be trapped beneath the rubble, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram statement.
He also reported that a child was injured when Russian guided aerial bombs struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.
Zelenskyy said Russian forces had targeted 20 Ukrainian regions during the week, deploying approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided aerial bombs and 165 missiles of different types.
He further claimed that a substantial share of the missiles were ballistic weapons, including North Korean-manufactured systems, which he alleged Moscow was helping Pyongyang upgrade.
The Ukrainian president called for additional air defense capabilities to protect the country and urged Washington to approve the delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles already financed by partner nations through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
The casualty reports and descriptions of the military operations were issued by Russian and Ukrainian authorities and have not been independently verified.
In Russia's Belgorod region, one person was killed and six others sustained injuries over a 24-hour period, according to the regional emergency response headquarters.
Three additional people were wounded in the Kursk region, while a drone struck a cyclist in the Bryansk region, leaving the individual injured and requiring hospital treatment, regional governor Egor Kovalchuk said.
Meanwhile, falling drone debris injured five people in Russia's Krasnodar region, the regional emergency response headquarters announced Sunday.
Four of the injured were reported in the settlement of Afipsky, while another person was hurt in the village of Medvedovskaya.
The incident in Afipsky damaged the roofs and windows of 13 privately owned homes. Another residential property in Medvedovskaya also suffered window damage, according to the authorities.
Media reports suggested that a regional headquarters of Russia's National Guard, known as Rosgvardia, located on Cherkasskaya Street in Krasnodar may have been among the intended targets. Regional officials had not issued any statement addressing those reports.
Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its forces had conducted overnight drone operations against energy facilities, port infrastructure and vessels allegedly supporting Ukraine's military.
The reported targets included the 330-kilovolt Pravoberezhna power station in Zaporizhzhia, port facilities in Kiliya in the Odesa region and a dry cargo ship located northeast of Odesa.
According to the ministry, these facilities and the vessel were involved in supplying electricity to Ukraine's military-industrial sector or transporting military equipment and other dual-purpose cargo for Ukrainian forces.
On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said rescue teams were continuing their operations in Dymer, in the Kyiv region, following a Russian drone strike that partially destroyed the entrance section of a five-story residential building.
Nine residents had been evacuated and firefighters had brought the blaze under control. However, 14 people remained unaccounted for and could still be trapped beneath the rubble, Zelenskyy said in a Telegram statement.
He also reported that a child was injured when Russian guided aerial bombs struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.
Zelenskyy said Russian forces had targeted 20 Ukrainian regions during the week, deploying approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided aerial bombs and 165 missiles of different types.
He further claimed that a substantial share of the missiles were ballistic weapons, including North Korean-manufactured systems, which he alleged Moscow was helping Pyongyang upgrade.
The Ukrainian president called for additional air defense capabilities to protect the country and urged Washington to approve the delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles already financed by partner nations through the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative.
The casualty reports and descriptions of the military operations were issued by Russian and Ukrainian authorities and have not been independently verified.
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