Sudanese Army Intercepts Drones Launched from Ethiopia Toward Khartoum
(MENAFN) Sudanese air defense forces intercepted several drones reportedly launched from neighboring Ethiopia as they approached residential districts, government facilities and Khartoum International Airport early Sunday, according to local media reports citing military sources.
Military sources said the unmanned aircraft took off from Ethiopian territory before attempting to strike locations across the Sudanese capital.
Air defense systems engaged the incoming drones in multiple areas of Khartoum, with explosions and anti-aircraft fire reported during the early morning hours, according to local newspapers and eyewitness accounts.
The interception operations reportedly began in Al-Eilafoun, east of Khartoum, before extending to eastern districts, including Al-Riyadh, and locations south of the capital.
Among the reported targets were residential neighborhoods and government facilities, including buildings affiliated with Sudan's social insurance and pension authorities.
Military sources attributed the attacks to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been engaged in a war against the Sudanese army since April 2023. Khartoum has previously accused Ethiopia of permitting the RSF to use its territory as a launchpad for drone operations, claims that Addis Ababa has repeatedly rejected.
The precise number of drones involved has not been established, while officials have yet to provide verified information about potential casualties or material damage.
The incident follows formal complaints submitted by Sudan to the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council several weeks ago. Khartoum accused Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to establish training facilities on its soil and conduct drone operations targeting Sudanese civilian infrastructure.
Sudanese authorities said they had recorded 70 attacks involving 187 drones originating from Ethiopia between February and October. The alleged operations targeted residential districts, hospitals, power stations and other civilian facilities.
Ethiopia has rejected allegations of backing the RSF, insisting that it respects Sudan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Tensions between the neighboring countries intensified further in early November after Ethiopia shut down Sudan's consulate in Assosa and expelled six Sudanese diplomats. Khartoum responded by ordering the closure of Ethiopia's consulate in Gedaref.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia has accused Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt of providing assistance to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has resumed hostilities against Ethiopian federal forces.
Ethiopian military chief Field Marshal Birhanu Jula recently alleged that Eritrea was coordinating a rebel offensive and accused Egypt of supplying weapons and logistical assistance to the group.
Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt have all dismissed claims that they are supporting armed groups fighting the Ethiopian government.
The growing exchange of accusations has heightened concerns that Sudan's ongoing civil war and renewed clashes in northern Ethiopia could fuel a broader regional confrontation.
Sudan's war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and created one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies.
Military sources said the unmanned aircraft took off from Ethiopian territory before attempting to strike locations across the Sudanese capital.
Air defense systems engaged the incoming drones in multiple areas of Khartoum, with explosions and anti-aircraft fire reported during the early morning hours, according to local newspapers and eyewitness accounts.
The interception operations reportedly began in Al-Eilafoun, east of Khartoum, before extending to eastern districts, including Al-Riyadh, and locations south of the capital.
Among the reported targets were residential neighborhoods and government facilities, including buildings affiliated with Sudan's social insurance and pension authorities.
Military sources attributed the attacks to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been engaged in a war against the Sudanese army since April 2023. Khartoum has previously accused Ethiopia of permitting the RSF to use its territory as a launchpad for drone operations, claims that Addis Ababa has repeatedly rejected.
The precise number of drones involved has not been established, while officials have yet to provide verified information about potential casualties or material damage.
The incident follows formal complaints submitted by Sudan to the UN Security Council and the African Union's Peace and Security Council several weeks ago. Khartoum accused Ethiopia of allowing the RSF to establish training facilities on its soil and conduct drone operations targeting Sudanese civilian infrastructure.
Sudanese authorities said they had recorded 70 attacks involving 187 drones originating from Ethiopia between February and October. The alleged operations targeted residential districts, hospitals, power stations and other civilian facilities.
Ethiopia has rejected allegations of backing the RSF, insisting that it respects Sudan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Tensions between the neighboring countries intensified further in early November after Ethiopia shut down Sudan's consulate in Assosa and expelled six Sudanese diplomats. Khartoum responded by ordering the closure of Ethiopia's consulate in Gedaref.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia has accused Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt of providing assistance to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has resumed hostilities against Ethiopian federal forces.
Ethiopian military chief Field Marshal Birhanu Jula recently alleged that Eritrea was coordinating a rebel offensive and accused Egypt of supplying weapons and logistical assistance to the group.
Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt have all dismissed claims that they are supporting armed groups fighting the Ethiopian government.
The growing exchange of accusations has heightened concerns that Sudan's ongoing civil war and renewed clashes in northern Ethiopia could fuel a broader regional confrontation.
Sudan's war has claimed tens of thousands of lives, forced millions from their homes and created one of the world's most severe humanitarian emergencies.
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