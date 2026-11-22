Bitcoin Sinks to USD55,533, Hitting 2-Year Low as AI Rout Deepens
(MENAFN) Bitcoin sank to its lowest price in over two years on Saturday, dragged down by a weeks-long sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks and mounting worries that US interest rates will climb further.
The world's biggest cryptocurrency tumbled 5.7% during Asian trading to $55,533, a level last seen in September 2024. It had already shed roughly 6% in the US session on Friday. Bitcoin later recovered about 2%, climbing to $60,192.
The latest drop has erased more than half of the token's value since it hit a record above $126,000 in October 2025. That peak came after President Donald Trump pledged to make America the “crypto-capital of the world,” and as his administration moved to loosen cryptocurrency rules. Bitcoin now trades below where it stood when Trump returned to the White House.
The pain extended across digital assets. Ethereum, Solana and XRP each lost between 8% and 10% in 24 hours.
The crypto rout follows several weeks of heavy selling in US tech shares, as investors doubt that the vast spending on AI will deliver adequate returns. On Friday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 5.3%, erasing its gains for the year. The S&P 500 dropped 3.7% and the Dow Jones fell 1.9%. Both indexes have slipped more than 10% below their recent highs, putting them in correction territory.
AI chipmakers took some of the sharpest hits. Shares of Nvidia plunged 14% on Friday, as the company reels from the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. His departure followed reports of an alleged affair with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence, which has prompted investigations by US authorities. Even the splashy stock market debut of AI developer Anthropic could not calm nerves: its shares slid 8.5% on Friday after an early jump.
Concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise rates again have added to the pressure, since higher borrowing costs make safer assets more appealing. Democratic wins in the recent US midterm elections have further clouded the outlook for crypto-friendly legislation. Stricter congressional oversight and consumer protection demands could complicate Trump's deregulation push.
“The broader market has shifted into a sharp lack of confidence, and investors are de-risking,” Andy Baehr of GSR told Bloomberg. “Bitcoin is along for the ride here, typically weak in deleveraging environments.”
The world's biggest cryptocurrency tumbled 5.7% during Asian trading to $55,533, a level last seen in September 2024. It had already shed roughly 6% in the US session on Friday. Bitcoin later recovered about 2%, climbing to $60,192.
The latest drop has erased more than half of the token's value since it hit a record above $126,000 in October 2025. That peak came after President Donald Trump pledged to make America the “crypto-capital of the world,” and as his administration moved to loosen cryptocurrency rules. Bitcoin now trades below where it stood when Trump returned to the White House.
The pain extended across digital assets. Ethereum, Solana and XRP each lost between 8% and 10% in 24 hours.
The crypto rout follows several weeks of heavy selling in US tech shares, as investors doubt that the vast spending on AI will deliver adequate returns. On Friday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 5.3%, erasing its gains for the year. The S&P 500 dropped 3.7% and the Dow Jones fell 1.9%. Both indexes have slipped more than 10% below their recent highs, putting them in correction territory.
AI chipmakers took some of the sharpest hits. Shares of Nvidia plunged 14% on Friday, as the company reels from the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. His departure followed reports of an alleged affair with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence, which has prompted investigations by US authorities. Even the splashy stock market debut of AI developer Anthropic could not calm nerves: its shares slid 8.5% on Friday after an early jump.
Concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise rates again have added to the pressure, since higher borrowing costs make safer assets more appealing. Democratic wins in the recent US midterm elections have further clouded the outlook for crypto-friendly legislation. Stricter congressional oversight and consumer protection demands could complicate Trump's deregulation push.
“The broader market has shifted into a sharp lack of confidence, and investors are de-risking,” Andy Baehr of GSR told Bloomberg. “Bitcoin is along for the ride here, typically weak in deleveraging environments.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment