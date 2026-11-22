Run Jordan Opens Registration for the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2026 in Aqaba
(MENAFN- Yahoo) Aqaba – Run Jordan has announced the opening of in-person registration for the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2026, starting Saturday, November 28, at its registration office located in the Great Arab Revolt Plaza in Aqaba, ahead of the race scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026.
The opening of the registration office aims to facilitate the registration process and provide Aqaba residents and visitors with an opportunity to sign up for the different race categories, as part of Run Jordan's ongoing preparations for the event.
The office will welcome participants wishing to register for the 21 km half marathon, including individual and relay categories, the 10 km race, and the Children's Race, offering runners of different ages and abilities the opportunity to take part in the event.
Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, emphasized that opening registration in Aqaba reflects the organization's commitment to encouraging local community participation and promoting an active lifestyle across different age groups.
She also highlighted the importance of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon in promoting Aqaba as a sports tourism destination and bringing together runners and sports enthusiasts for a memorable racing experience.
Run Jordan invites everyone interested in participating to visit its registration office at the Great Arab Revolt Plaza in Aqaba to complete their registration ahead of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2026.
The opening of the registration office aims to facilitate the registration process and provide Aqaba residents and visitors with an opportunity to sign up for the different race categories, as part of Run Jordan's ongoing preparations for the event.
The office will welcome participants wishing to register for the 21 km half marathon, including individual and relay categories, the 10 km race, and the Children's Race, offering runners of different ages and abilities the opportunity to take part in the event.
Lina El-Kurd, General Manager of Run Jordan, emphasized that opening registration in Aqaba reflects the organization's commitment to encouraging local community participation and promoting an active lifestyle across different age groups.
She also highlighted the importance of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon in promoting Aqaba as a sports tourism destination and bringing together runners and sports enthusiasts for a memorable racing experience.
Run Jordan invites everyone interested in participating to visit its registration office at the Great Arab Revolt Plaza in Aqaba to complete their registration ahead of the Ayla Red Sea Half Marathon 2026.
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