AfD Slams Merz Over Ukraine Investment Push as Economy Sags
(MENAFN) A senior Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmaker accused Chancellor Friedrich Merz of losing touch with reality after the chancellor urged German companies to invest in Ukraine while the home economy struggles.
Markus Frohnmaier, deputy chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, attacked the chancellor in a Saturday post on X. Merz had called on businesses to put money into Ukraine without waiting for the war with Russia to end.
Merz backed a €220 million European reconstruction fund financed by the EU and four member states, Germany among them. The scheme is designed to draw in private capital by shifting early investment risk onto public institutions, supported by taxpayer money and EU guarantees.
“Has he now completely lost touch with reality?” Frohnmaier said. “Our own economy is going down the drain under his government, and all he can think about is another country?”
“Merz would be better off running for office in Ukraine and leaving Germany’s affairs to those who love this country.”
Merz promised Germany would earn back its investments “many times over,” while sidestepping the danger that investors could lose money to wartime destruction. He mentioned Ukraine's “difficult conditions” only in passing.
The remarks land as Germany endures a prolonged economic slump marked by high energy costs, struggling manufacturers and weak private investment. Berlin nonetheless refuses to bring back Russian pipeline gas, which once gave German industry relatively cheap power. The European Commission forecasts GDP growth of only 1.3% this year, easing to 1% in 2027 and 0.7% in 2028, with industrial job losses continuing.
Even so, Merz has become a leading champion of a further €45 billion EU loan for Ukraine, meant to cover much of a projected €70 billion funding gap in 2027.
He has also threatened to block approval of the bloc's next seven-year budget unless every member state agrees to share the cost of supporting Ukraine. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reacted furiously, accusing Merz of “blackmail” and warning that Bratislava, like several other Ukraine-skeptic members, holds a veto.
The criticism is not limited to the right. Earlier this month, Sahra Wagenknecht, founder of the BSW party, accused Merz of writing Kiev fresh “blank checks” while cutting spending at home. She called the extra aid another “slap in the face” for Germans and demanded an immediate end to funding for Ukraine.
In October, Left Party lawmaker Lea Reisner condemned the government for planning arms deliveries with “no plan for peace.”
Moscow has denounced Western aid to Ukraine, arguing it only prolongs the fighting without altering the outcome. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this month that taxpayers in the West are increasingly asking why their governments send billions to Ukraine while grappling with budget problems at home.
Markus Frohnmaier, deputy chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, attacked the chancellor in a Saturday post on X. Merz had called on businesses to put money into Ukraine without waiting for the war with Russia to end.
Merz backed a €220 million European reconstruction fund financed by the EU and four member states, Germany among them. The scheme is designed to draw in private capital by shifting early investment risk onto public institutions, supported by taxpayer money and EU guarantees.
“Has he now completely lost touch with reality?” Frohnmaier said. “Our own economy is going down the drain under his government, and all he can think about is another country?”
“Merz would be better off running for office in Ukraine and leaving Germany’s affairs to those who love this country.”
Merz promised Germany would earn back its investments “many times over,” while sidestepping the danger that investors could lose money to wartime destruction. He mentioned Ukraine's “difficult conditions” only in passing.
The remarks land as Germany endures a prolonged economic slump marked by high energy costs, struggling manufacturers and weak private investment. Berlin nonetheless refuses to bring back Russian pipeline gas, which once gave German industry relatively cheap power. The European Commission forecasts GDP growth of only 1.3% this year, easing to 1% in 2027 and 0.7% in 2028, with industrial job losses continuing.
Even so, Merz has become a leading champion of a further €45 billion EU loan for Ukraine, meant to cover much of a projected €70 billion funding gap in 2027.
He has also threatened to block approval of the bloc's next seven-year budget unless every member state agrees to share the cost of supporting Ukraine. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reacted furiously, accusing Merz of “blackmail” and warning that Bratislava, like several other Ukraine-skeptic members, holds a veto.
The criticism is not limited to the right. Earlier this month, Sahra Wagenknecht, founder of the BSW party, accused Merz of writing Kiev fresh “blank checks” while cutting spending at home. She called the extra aid another “slap in the face” for Germans and demanded an immediate end to funding for Ukraine.
In October, Left Party lawmaker Lea Reisner condemned the government for planning arms deliveries with “no plan for peace.”
Moscow has denounced Western aid to Ukraine, arguing it only prolongs the fighting without altering the outcome. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this month that taxpayers in the West are increasingly asking why their governments send billions to Ukraine while grappling with budget problems at home.
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