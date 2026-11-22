JCDCF Showcases Amra City Project and Investment Opportunities at Jordan–EU Investment Conference
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) The Jordanian Company for the Development of Cities and Facilities (JCDCF) participated in the Jordan–EU Investment Conference, hosting a dedicated roundtable on the Amra City Project under the title “Amra City Project: Development Vision and Future Investment Opportunities.” The session brought the project's development vision and potential investment opportunities into focus, introducing prospective investors to one of Jordan's major urban developments.
The roundtable opened with welcome remarks by Saleh Bagaeen, CEO of JCDCF, who highlighted Amra City's role in supporting Jordan's long-term development ambitions and creating new opportunities for investment. This was followed by a presentation titled “Amra City Project: Shaping Jordan's Urban Future,” which introduced the project's overall vision and development approach, positioning it as an integrated urban destination.
The presentation also outlined the investment potential of several anchor projects within Amra City, including the inaugural stadium, the convention and exhibition center, and a theme park. The session gave participants the opportunity to raise questions, share perspectives and explore the investment chances presented. The exchange also allowed JCDCF to gauge preliminary interest and identify prospective partners for further engagement and follow-up discussions.
Commenting on the significance of the project, Saleh Bagaeen, CEO of JCDCF, said, “A project of Amra's scale requires a long-term development approach and the right partnerships to bring its vision to life. We see significant potential in bringing together investors, developers and strategic partners who can contribute the capital, technical expertise and experience needed to shape its different components. Through this roundtable, we aim to introduce concrete investment opportunities, understand where our ambitions align with those of prospective partners, and establish a foundation for continued engagement beyond this conference.”
JCDCF's participation in the Jordan–EU Investment Conference reflects its commitment to advancing Amra City's development vision and building partnerships with investors and businesses capable of contributing to its realization. By bringing the project to an international investment platform, the company aims to strengthen awareness of Amra City's potential, facilitate engagement with prospective partners, and support the next stages of its development.
The roundtable opened with welcome remarks by Saleh Bagaeen, CEO of JCDCF, who highlighted Amra City's role in supporting Jordan's long-term development ambitions and creating new opportunities for investment. This was followed by a presentation titled “Amra City Project: Shaping Jordan's Urban Future,” which introduced the project's overall vision and development approach, positioning it as an integrated urban destination.
The presentation also outlined the investment potential of several anchor projects within Amra City, including the inaugural stadium, the convention and exhibition center, and a theme park. The session gave participants the opportunity to raise questions, share perspectives and explore the investment chances presented. The exchange also allowed JCDCF to gauge preliminary interest and identify prospective partners for further engagement and follow-up discussions.
Commenting on the significance of the project, Saleh Bagaeen, CEO of JCDCF, said, “A project of Amra's scale requires a long-term development approach and the right partnerships to bring its vision to life. We see significant potential in bringing together investors, developers and strategic partners who can contribute the capital, technical expertise and experience needed to shape its different components. Through this roundtable, we aim to introduce concrete investment opportunities, understand where our ambitions align with those of prospective partners, and establish a foundation for continued engagement beyond this conference.”
JCDCF's participation in the Jordan–EU Investment Conference reflects its commitment to advancing Amra City's development vision and building partnerships with investors and businesses capable of contributing to its realization. By bringing the project to an international investment platform, the company aims to strengthen awareness of Amra City's potential, facilitate engagement with prospective partners, and support the next stages of its development.
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