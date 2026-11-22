South Sudan’s Finance Ministry, Stanbic Bank, Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and Capium Partners Headline Investment Dialogue at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 21, 2026/ -- South Sudan's Ministry of Finance and Planning will join representatives from Stanbic Bank, the Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and Capium Partners at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 to examine financing solutions for the country's oil and gas sector. Taking place November 24–25 in Juba, the conference will bring together government officials, commercial banks, development finance institutions and investors to explore opportunities across upstream development, petroleum infrastructure and local energy services.
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will feature dedicated discussions on project bankability, risk mitigation and financing structures to support South Sudan's energy investment ambitions.
Speakers include Godfrey Okolobo, COO, North East Africa and Head of Export Credit Agency Finance at TDB; Maar Solomon Makuei, Head of Energy & Infrastructure at Stanbic Bank; and Reec Akuak, Partner at Capium Partners at the event. They are scheduled to participation in the Risk to Return: Financing Bankable Energy Projects panel.
Alam Chaat, Head of Diversified Sector at Stanbic Bank, also joins the event and will participate in the Juba Declaration: Building East Africa’s Next Energy & Industrial Frontier session, bringing financial-sector perspectives to discussions on commitments from financing institutions, legal stakeholders and public-sector partners to support South Sudan’s energy and petroleum expansion agenda.
Both discussions are expected to examine how blended financing instruments and partnerships between domestic, regional and international capital providers can accelerate investment across South Sudan’s energy value chain. Speakers are expected to explore financing structures that improve project bankability, mitigate investment risks and expand access to capital for local service providers.
SSOP 2026 comes as South Sudan seeks to maximize production from its existing brownfield assets while attracting investors to greenfield opportunities. With 14 exploration blocks available for investment, the country is targeting an increase in crude production from approximately 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd. Its estimated 3.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves offer substantial potential for additional upstream development, with much of the resource base yet to be developed.
These opportunities extend beyond exploration and production. As operators expand activities and new oilfield services companies enter the market, demand for working capital, equipment financing, guarantees and trade finance is expected to create additional opportunities for commercial banks and regional financing institutions. Midstream and downstream infrastructure also present investment prospects as South Sudan seeks partners to expand crude storage capacity, develop refining infrastructure and strengthen petroleum logistics.
SSOP 2026 provides a platform for connecting capital providers with government authorities, project developers and emerging investment opportunities. Through high-level discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking sessions, SSOP 2026 will support deal signings and partnership formation aimed at mobilizing investment and driving the next phase of growth in the country's energy sector.
For more information, visit ().
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 will feature dedicated discussions on project bankability, risk mitigation and financing structures to support South Sudan's energy investment ambitions.
Speakers include Godfrey Okolobo, COO, North East Africa and Head of Export Credit Agency Finance at TDB; Maar Solomon Makuei, Head of Energy & Infrastructure at Stanbic Bank; and Reec Akuak, Partner at Capium Partners at the event. They are scheduled to participation in the Risk to Return: Financing Bankable Energy Projects panel.
Alam Chaat, Head of Diversified Sector at Stanbic Bank, also joins the event and will participate in the Juba Declaration: Building East Africa’s Next Energy & Industrial Frontier session, bringing financial-sector perspectives to discussions on commitments from financing institutions, legal stakeholders and public-sector partners to support South Sudan’s energy and petroleum expansion agenda.
Both discussions are expected to examine how blended financing instruments and partnerships between domestic, regional and international capital providers can accelerate investment across South Sudan’s energy value chain. Speakers are expected to explore financing structures that improve project bankability, mitigate investment risks and expand access to capital for local service providers.
SSOP 2026 comes as South Sudan seeks to maximize production from its existing brownfield assets while attracting investors to greenfield opportunities. With 14 exploration blocks available for investment, the country is targeting an increase in crude production from approximately 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd. Its estimated 3.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves offer substantial potential for additional upstream development, with much of the resource base yet to be developed.
These opportunities extend beyond exploration and production. As operators expand activities and new oilfield services companies enter the market, demand for working capital, equipment financing, guarantees and trade finance is expected to create additional opportunities for commercial banks and regional financing institutions. Midstream and downstream infrastructure also present investment prospects as South Sudan seeks partners to expand crude storage capacity, develop refining infrastructure and strengthen petroleum logistics.
SSOP 2026 provides a platform for connecting capital providers with government authorities, project developers and emerging investment opportunities. Through high-level discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking sessions, SSOP 2026 will support deal signings and partnership formation aimed at mobilizing investment and driving the next phase of growth in the country's energy sector.
For more information, visit ().
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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