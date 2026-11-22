Al Baraka Group Reports Strong Growth in the First Nine Months of 2026, with Total Net Income Rising 19% to US$317 Million and Total Assets Approaching US$34 Billion
(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I November 22, 2026
Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) (the “Group”) announced its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 September 2026, reporting significant growth across key financial and operational performance indicators during the first nine months of the year, despite escalating geopolitical and economic challenges across the region.
The Group’s cumulative performance during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the resilience of its business model, underpinned by geographical diversification, the deep-rooted presence of its banking subsidiaries (“Units”) in their respective local markets, and longstanding relationships with customers. The results also demonstrate the Group’s success in diversifying income streams, enhancing the quality of its financing and investment portfolios, and developing innovative Islamic banking services.
During the third quarter of 2026, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increased by 52% to US$68 Million, compared to US$45 Million in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Basic earnings per share stood at US cents 5.59, compared to US cents 3.68 in the same period last year.
Total net income increased by 38% to US$113 Million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$82 Million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.
This growth was primarily driven by a notable expansion in the business activities of the Group’s banking Units, particularly in Türkiye, Algeria and Jordan, alongside improved returns from financing and investment activities, despite higher funding costs and escalating regional and global tensions.
Meanwhile, total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company decreased by 6% to US$40 Million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$42 Million in the corresponding quarter of 2025, amid fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.
For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, the Group maintained solid financial performance, with net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increasing by 26% to US$181 Million, compared to US$144 Million in the corresponding period of 2025. This growth was supported by the continued expansion of the Group’s banking operations, particularly in Türkiye, Jordan and Algeria, as well as improved returns from financing and investment activities, despite elevated funding costs.
Basic earnings per share increased to US cents 13.50 for the first nine months of 2026, compared to US cents 10.41 in the corresponding period of 2025.
Total net income increased by 19% to US$317 Million during the first nine months of 2026, compared to US$267 Million in the corresponding period of the previous year, driven by the aforementioned factors.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company rose by 47% to US$185 Million during the first nine months of 2026, compared to US$126 Million in the corresponding period of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to the positive impact of applying hyperinflation accounting requirements.
Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and sukuk holders reached US$1.50 Billion as at the end of September 2026, representing an increase of 9% compared to US$1.37 Billion at the end of December 2025. This growth was primarily attributable to the positive impact of applying hyperinflation accounting requirements. Likewise, total equity increased by 9% to US$2.39 Billion, compared to US$2.19 Billion at year-end 2025, for the same aforesaid reasons.
The Group further strengthened its financial position during the first nine months of 2026, with total assets increasing by 9% to US$33.81 Billion, compared to US$31.01 Billion at the end of 2025. This growth was supported by a solid expansion in financing and investment activities, particularly across the Group’s banking Units in Türkiye, Jordan and Algeria.
With regards to shareholder dividends, the Group’s Ordinary General Meeting, held on 29 September 2026, approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, representing 1% of the issued share capital, amounting to US$12.43 Million, equivalent to US$0.01 per share.
Commenting on the results, Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of Al Baraka Group, stated:
“These results reinforce our confidence in the Group’s strategic direction and its ability to deliver sustainable value to shareholders amid rapidly evolving conditions that require banking institutions to strengthen their preparedness to address risks and reassess their priorities. The distribution of cash dividends to our shareholders also reflects the Group’s commitment to striking an appropriate balance between rewarding shareholders and preserving the strength of its financial position and its capacity for continued growth, while advancing the implementation of our strategic priorities.”
For his part, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“The growth in profitability during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the solid performance of the Group’s banking Units and the expansion of financing and investment activities, supported by improved returns from our core banking businesses. Despite the pressures experienced during the third quarter, we continued to strengthen risk management, maintain asset quality, enhance operational efficiency and exercise disciplined cost control.”
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Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (C) (the “Group”) announced its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 September 2026, reporting significant growth across key financial and operational performance indicators during the first nine months of the year, despite escalating geopolitical and economic challenges across the region.
The Group’s cumulative performance during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the resilience of its business model, underpinned by geographical diversification, the deep-rooted presence of its banking subsidiaries (“Units”) in their respective local markets, and longstanding relationships with customers. The results also demonstrate the Group’s success in diversifying income streams, enhancing the quality of its financing and investment portfolios, and developing innovative Islamic banking services.
During the third quarter of 2026, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increased by 52% to US$68 Million, compared to US$45 Million in the corresponding quarter of 2025. Basic earnings per share stood at US cents 5.59, compared to US cents 3.68 in the same period last year.
Total net income increased by 38% to US$113 Million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$82 Million in the corresponding quarter of 2025.
This growth was primarily driven by a notable expansion in the business activities of the Group’s banking Units, particularly in Türkiye, Algeria and Jordan, alongside improved returns from financing and investment activities, despite higher funding costs and escalating regional and global tensions.
Meanwhile, total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company decreased by 6% to US$40 Million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to US$42 Million in the corresponding quarter of 2025, amid fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.
For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, the Group maintained solid financial performance, with net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increasing by 26% to US$181 Million, compared to US$144 Million in the corresponding period of 2025. This growth was supported by the continued expansion of the Group’s banking operations, particularly in Türkiye, Jordan and Algeria, as well as improved returns from financing and investment activities, despite elevated funding costs.
Basic earnings per share increased to US cents 13.50 for the first nine months of 2026, compared to US cents 10.41 in the corresponding period of 2025.
Total net income increased by 19% to US$317 Million during the first nine months of 2026, compared to US$267 Million in the corresponding period of the previous year, driven by the aforementioned factors.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company rose by 47% to US$185 Million during the first nine months of 2026, compared to US$126 Million in the corresponding period of 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to the positive impact of applying hyperinflation accounting requirements.
Total equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and sukuk holders reached US$1.50 Billion as at the end of September 2026, representing an increase of 9% compared to US$1.37 Billion at the end of December 2025. This growth was primarily attributable to the positive impact of applying hyperinflation accounting requirements. Likewise, total equity increased by 9% to US$2.39 Billion, compared to US$2.19 Billion at year-end 2025, for the same aforesaid reasons.
The Group further strengthened its financial position during the first nine months of 2026, with total assets increasing by 9% to US$33.81 Billion, compared to US$31.01 Billion at the end of 2025. This growth was supported by a solid expansion in financing and investment activities, particularly across the Group’s banking Units in Türkiye, Jordan and Algeria.
With regards to shareholder dividends, the Group’s Ordinary General Meeting, held on 29 September 2026, approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends to shareholders for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, representing 1% of the issued share capital, amounting to US$12.43 Million, equivalent to US$0.01 per share.
Commenting on the results, Shaikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of Al Baraka Group, stated:
“These results reinforce our confidence in the Group’s strategic direction and its ability to deliver sustainable value to shareholders amid rapidly evolving conditions that require banking institutions to strengthen their preparedness to address risks and reassess their priorities. The distribution of cash dividends to our shareholders also reflects the Group’s commitment to striking an appropriate balance between rewarding shareholders and preserving the strength of its financial position and its capacity for continued growth, while advancing the implementation of our strategic priorities.”
For his part, Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“The growth in profitability during the first nine months of 2026 reflects the solid performance of the Group’s banking Units and the expansion of financing and investment activities, supported by improved returns from our core banking businesses. Despite the pressures experienced during the third quarter, we continued to strengthen risk management, maintain asset quality, enhance operational efficiency and exercise disciplined cost control.”
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Albaraka Banking Group
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