MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) signed two cooperation agreements Sunday with the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry to support at least 122 small and medium-sized industrial enterprises (SMEs), committing JD400,000 in funding to strengthen their competitiveness and expand their access to regional and international markets.

The agreements have a combined value of JD430,000, comprising JD400,000 in JEDCO funding and a JD30,000 in-kind contribution from the Amman Chamber of Industry. They focus on international industrial partnerships, contract manufacturing and innovative, sustainable packaging solutions to enhance production and marketing capabilities and increase the added value of Jordanian products.

According to a JEDCO statement, the agreements form part of the corporation's efforts to strengthen partnerships with the private sector and direct support toward targeted projects that advance national industrial development, in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision.

Under the first agreement, signed with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, JEDCO will provide JD300,000 to implement the International Linkages Program for Jordanian Industry, targeting 22 industrial companies.

The program seeks to expand contract manufacturing and industrial subcontracting opportunities, connect Jordanian manufacturers with international partners and customers, and prepare participating companies to meet the technical requirements of global markets.

It also aims to integrate SMEs into international industrial supply chains, enabling them to manufacture components and intermediate goods and provide technical services to larger manufacturers, while diversifying export destinations and targeting new and nontraditional markets.

The Jordan Chamber of Industry will oversee the program's implementation, including receiving applications, evaluating companies, monitoring project execution and disbursing grants. JEDCO will provide financing, oversight and follow-up through a joint steering committee.

The second agreement, signed with the Amman Chamber of Industry, establishes a program to promote SME growth through innovative, sustainable and market-oriented packaging solutions.

The program has a total value of JD130,000, comprising a JD100,000 grant from JEDCO and a JD30,000 in-kind contribution from the chamber, and targets 100 small and medium-sized industrial enterprises.

It focuses on strengthening companies' capabilities in packaging design and development, selecting appropriate and sustainable packaging materials, conducting laboratory testing, reviewing labeling requirements and developing specialized packaging solutions tailored to product characteristics and target markets.

The program also aims to move packaging solutions from the design and prototyping stages to commercial application, improving product quality, market appeal and added value while strengthening branding and readiness to compete in domestic, regional and international markets.

JEDCO Executive Director Ghaleb Hijazi said the agreements reflect the corporation's commitment to developing an integrated support system combining financing, technical assistance and capacity building to address the industrial sector's needs and help businesses expand and compete more effectively.

He said the partnerships aim to deliver tangible economic benefits by enabling Jordanian companies to integrate into global supply chains, capitalize on contract manufacturing opportunities and improve their products and packaging solutions, thereby enhancing quality, added value and market access.

Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry President Fathi Jaghbir said the agreements demonstrate cooperation between national institutions and industrial sector representatives in directing support toward manufacturers' needs, upgrading their production and technical capabilities, and strengthening their readiness to enter international markets.

He said cooperation with JEDCO would enable companies to benefit from specialized programs in contract manufacturing, international partnerships and packaging development, enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian products and supporting their entry into new markets.

//Petra// AJ