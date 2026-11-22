MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 22 (Petra) --Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) took part in a dialogue session, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) with a delegation of Uzbek businessmen and investors in the apparel industry, led by the Director of the Agency for the Development of Light Industry under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Kholmurodov Nozimjon Kosimovich.

In the session attended by ACI Vice President Ihab Qadri, the authority's team presented its investment opportunities, as well as its incentives, competitive advantages, and attractive investment climate, aimed to boost industrial investments, particularly in apparel and knitwear.

ASEZA also highlighted its appeal as a "promising" investment destination, given its strategic location, infrastructure, logistics services, and facilities that support business growth, expansion in production and exports, and access to regional and int'l markets.

The session focused on strengthening networking between investors in ASEZA and their Uzbek counterparts and building strategic partnerships and industrial synergies.

These efforts aim to open avenues for joint investments that expand global export markets and broaden trade and industrial cooperation and expertise exchange between the two countries.

ASEZA's participation comes as part of its push to promote investment opportunities in the zone, strengthen its presence on the int'l investment map, attract quality investments that support economic growth and industrial competitiveness, and cement ASEZA's position as a "regional hub" for investment, production, and trade.

//Petra// NQ