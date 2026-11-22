MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Skywatchers in Jordan will have the opportunity to observe four consecutive supermoons between Nov. 24 and Feb. 21, 2027, with the Dec. 24 full moon expected to be the closest and brightest of 2026.

Jordanian Astronomical Society President Ammar Sakaji told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the December supermoon, dubbed the "Christmas Eve Supermoon," will occur when the moon reaches its full phase at a distance of approximately 356,740 kilometers from Earth's center, making it the closest full moon of the year. The moon will also appear larger and brighter than any other full moon in 2026, he said.

Sakaji explained that the sequence begins Tuesday, Nov. 24, followed by full moons on Dec. 24, Jan. 22 and Feb. 21, 2027, each occurring at a different distance from Earth and displaying slight variations in apparent size.

A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its full phase near perigee, the closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Although widely used, the term is not an official astronomical designation with universally agreed-upon criteria.

According to Sakaji, the Dec. 24 full moon will have an apparent angular diameter of approximately 33.5 arcminutes, making it appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a full moon occurring near apogee, the moon's farthest orbital point from Earth.

He noted, however, that the differences are relatively subtle and may be difficult to detect with the naked eye without a direct comparison.

Sakaji said the moon's closer proximity to Earth strengthens its gravitational influence on the oceans, potentially producing more pronounced tides when a full moon coincides with perigee.

He dismissed claims linking supermoons to earthquakes or other natural disasters, stressing that no reliable scientific evidence supports such a connection.

The series presents an opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and astrophotographers across Jordan to observe and document changes in the moon's apparent size, particularly as it rises above or sets below the horizon, Sakaji said.

All four supermoons will be visible without specialized equipment, although binoculars and telescopes can provide more detailed views of the lunar surface.

Beyond their visual appeal, Sakaji said the successive events offer an opportunity to explore the relationship between the moon's orbital motion and its phases.

He explained that differences between the moon's orbital period and the lunar phase cycle cause the timing of full moons to shift relative to perigee, accounting for variations in the distance and apparent size of successive full moons.

//Petra// AJ