Quarter of Germans Want All Ukraine Aid Halted, Poll Shows
(MENAFN) Almost half of Germans want Berlin to scale back or end its assistance to Ukraine, according to a YouGov poll commissioned by Die Welt. A similar share want Chancellor Friedrich Merz to reopen talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin immediately and without preconditions.
One in four respondents (25%) called for an end to all aid to Kiev, whether military, financial or humanitarian, the survey found. Another 24% favor reducing support. Just 9% want aid increased, and 30% would keep it at current levels. The remainder are undecided. Results were released Saturday.
YouGov surveyed 2,329 German nationals aged 18 and over online from November 13-16.
Die Welt described the shift as rapid, pointing to the Deutschlandtrend survey from September. That poll found 42% of respondents saying military aid to Ukraine went ‘too far’, while 38% called it appropriate and 14% wanted it expanded. In under two months, opposition to aid has risen by 7%, and support for increasing it has fallen by 5%.
On diplomacy, 49% of respondents back a Merz-Putin conversation ‘as soon as possible’, the YouGov data show. Another 23% said talks should follow only after Russia makes ‘certain concessions’. Only 9% said the chancellor should not speak with the Russian president ‘right now’. More than half of supporters of Merz's CDU/CSU bloc want swift talks with no conditions attached.
The findings put pressure on a leader known for a hawkish line on Moscow and firm backing for Kiev. “I will not deviate by a single millimeter from my fundamental conviction that, especially now, we must defend our freedom against Russia,” he said in September. He argued for higher military spending and continued aid after his party suffered a string of regional election defeats, which he called a “disaster.”
Merz, who took office in 2025, has said options for dialogue with Moscow are exhausted and has pledged to build Europe's strongest conventional military. His government amended the constitutional debt brake to finance the buildup and passed a 2026 budget with a record €108.2 billion ($118.67 billion) for defense and €11.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
Earlier this week, at a meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’, a group of Kiev's Western backers, Merz said Berlin will support Ukraine for “as long as it is necessary.”
His own standing has slid sharply, with poor ratings persisting for months. A recent INSA poll found 82% of Germans are dissatisfied with him and his government.
One in four respondents (25%) called for an end to all aid to Kiev, whether military, financial or humanitarian, the survey found. Another 24% favor reducing support. Just 9% want aid increased, and 30% would keep it at current levels. The remainder are undecided. Results were released Saturday.
YouGov surveyed 2,329 German nationals aged 18 and over online from November 13-16.
Die Welt described the shift as rapid, pointing to the Deutschlandtrend survey from September. That poll found 42% of respondents saying military aid to Ukraine went ‘too far’, while 38% called it appropriate and 14% wanted it expanded. In under two months, opposition to aid has risen by 7%, and support for increasing it has fallen by 5%.
On diplomacy, 49% of respondents back a Merz-Putin conversation ‘as soon as possible’, the YouGov data show. Another 23% said talks should follow only after Russia makes ‘certain concessions’. Only 9% said the chancellor should not speak with the Russian president ‘right now’. More than half of supporters of Merz's CDU/CSU bloc want swift talks with no conditions attached.
The findings put pressure on a leader known for a hawkish line on Moscow and firm backing for Kiev. “I will not deviate by a single millimeter from my fundamental conviction that, especially now, we must defend our freedom against Russia,” he said in September. He argued for higher military spending and continued aid after his party suffered a string of regional election defeats, which he called a “disaster.”
Merz, who took office in 2025, has said options for dialogue with Moscow are exhausted and has pledged to build Europe's strongest conventional military. His government amended the constitutional debt brake to finance the buildup and passed a 2026 budget with a record €108.2 billion ($118.67 billion) for defense and €11.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
Earlier this week, at a meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’, a group of Kiev's Western backers, Merz said Berlin will support Ukraine for “as long as it is necessary.”
His own standing has slid sharply, with poor ratings persisting for months. A recent INSA poll found 82% of Germans are dissatisfied with him and his government.
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