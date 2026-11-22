MENAFN - Khaleej Times) All 977 villas and townhouses in the first release of Palm Springs have been sold, generating total sales of Dh5.5 billion, Nakheel announced on Sunday.

The master developer said the response shows continued demand for well-planned residential communities that combine quality homes with infrastructure, amenities and connectivity for family life. It also reflects growing interest among Dubai residents in buying a home to live in, rather than purely as an investment.

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“The robust response to Palm Springs reflects a clear shift in what people are looking for in a home. Families are thinking beyond the property itself and placing greater value on the communities and lifestyles around it. Our focus is on creating neighbourhoods that respond to these aspirations and remain relevant for generations to come,” said Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

Located near Palm Jebel Ali, the 3.8 million sqm masterplan includes 15 neighbourhoods, two schools, a hospital and a variety of shopping options. More than 35km of planned walking, jogging and cycling routes will link neighbourhoods with parks and leisure facilities, including Canyon Park, with its waterways and sensory gardens, and the Silver Spur Racquet Club.

The development is planned to accommodate almost 50,000 residents. It will have connections to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Nakheel unveiled the Palm Springs masterplan on November 10 and launched the first villas and townhouses on November 18. The project is part of southern Dubai's growth corridor, supported by investment in Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai.

Further phases of Palm Springs are planned, with bookings for the next release expected to open soon.

Nakheel launches first villas, townhouses at Dubai's Palm Springs Nakheel announces 3.8 million sqm Palm Springs to house 50,000 residents Dubai records 335 homes deals of $10 million in 8 months; Palm Jumeirah leads

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