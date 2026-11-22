IRGC Says It Hit 2 US Patriot Radars in Bahrain Attack
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a combined missile and drone attack on US military installations in Bahrain late Saturday, framing the strike as retaliation for alleged violations of Iranian airspace.
The assault targeted two Patriot radars at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases, the IRGC said in a statement carried by IRNA and other Iranian news agencies.
The statement also took aim at Washington's regional posture. “The costly escort and air cover operations of the US military in the region have not only failed to achieve the intended goals… but have also been accompanied by extensive damage to the equipment and vessels under its protection in the sea and sky,” the statement said.
The IRGC warned that it treats Iranian airspace as a “red line” and that violators can expect “a tough and decisive response.”
Bahrain's Interior Ministry gave a different account, saying Iran struck a “civilian industrial facility” on Saturday in a “heinous Iranian aggression.” The attack started a fire at the site, the ministry said, adding that it caused “material damage” but no casualties.
The IRGC said the operation followed the alleged intrusion of two US reconnaissance and combat drones, an MQ-1 and an MQ-9 Reaper, into Iranian airspace. Iranian media reported earlier that both aircraft were shot down over the Strait of Hormuz and released footage purportedly showing the interceptions.
The US military has not commented on the Iranian claims.
The assault targeted two Patriot radars at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases, the IRGC said in a statement carried by IRNA and other Iranian news agencies.
The statement also took aim at Washington's regional posture. “The costly escort and air cover operations of the US military in the region have not only failed to achieve the intended goals… but have also been accompanied by extensive damage to the equipment and vessels under its protection in the sea and sky,” the statement said.
The IRGC warned that it treats Iranian airspace as a “red line” and that violators can expect “a tough and decisive response.”
Bahrain's Interior Ministry gave a different account, saying Iran struck a “civilian industrial facility” on Saturday in a “heinous Iranian aggression.” The attack started a fire at the site, the ministry said, adding that it caused “material damage” but no casualties.
The IRGC said the operation followed the alleged intrusion of two US reconnaissance and combat drones, an MQ-1 and an MQ-9 Reaper, into Iranian airspace. Iranian media reported earlier that both aircraft were shot down over the Strait of Hormuz and released footage purportedly showing the interceptions.
The US military has not commented on the Iranian claims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment