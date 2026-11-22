MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Hollywood actor Mahershala Ali, who boasts of 2 Academy Awards for his performance in 'Moonlight' and 'Green Book', has spoken about how the 2 oscars translated broadly in his acting career.

The actor recently appeared on Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem“Kaz” Famuyide's '7PM in Brooklyn' podcast, and asked the hosts about the meaning of an Oscar, and if it really validates whether someone is“a good actor” or not.

The actor said,“There's more good actors than there is good material. It's not even that all these people are competing for these same spots. It's just that out of all the material made, there's only a handful of them that check certain boxes”.

He further mentioned,“The vast majority of projects that get greenlit, there are not roles for me in those. You gotta think that way, you know what I mean? So, it doesn't matter if I got 17 Oscars. If someone is not writing something for you or greenlighting something with you in mind, you're like everybody else waiting and looking and searching”.

While he noted that actors could produce their own projects, the timeline is usually at least a“three to five year” journey. When asked if an Oscar win validates Black actors, he said,“It's kind of just talk. It doesn't translate to anything real”.

“You don't want to find yourself in a situation where, oh, that's 'the diversity project'. You just want to do great material as a Black person. You're not thinking of yourself as this exotic other, per se. You just are living your life”, he added.