MENAFN - IANS) Centurion, Nov 22 (IANS) Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje will be back in action as South Africa named their Playing XI for the second and final Test match of the ongoing series against Bangladesh, which gets underway on Monday here at the SuperSport Park.

De Zorzi returns after a year as he replaces injured captain Temba Bavuma, who is out of the second match due to a calf strain, with Aiden Markram to wear the captain's armband for the Centurion game.

He last played a Test in November 2025 against India and was injured for the first of the three Tests against Australia last month.

Meanwhile, Nortje also returns after his spell on the sidelines as he is back in the side for Dane Paterson for the second Test. Nortje played two Tests against Australia in the victorious 2-1 series and missed the third game due to a groin injury he picked up during the second Australia game and was subsequently not picked for the first Bangladesh Test.

Paterson was impressive in the first innings against Bangladesh in the first Test as he scalped four wickets but had to make way for the fit-again Nortje.

The rest of the Playing XI remains the same as the one that defeated Bangladesh in the series opener in Johannesburg, as captain Markram will be opening alongside Marques Ackerman, with Zubayr Hamza holding his No.3 spot following an impressive 83 in the first Test.

Matthew Breetzke is slated in at No.5 behind de Zorzi, while Ryan Rickelton is slated in at No.6. The Proteas have two fast bowling all-rounders in Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen in at No.7 and 8, while Simon Harmer remains the only specialist spinner in the side as he continues to impress following a second innings six-wicket haul in Jo'burg.

Kagiso Rabada and Nortje share the fast-bowling loads, with Jansen and Mulder the other options.

South Africa chased a meagre total of 12 in the second innings to go 1-0 up in the series. They are now also the No.1 team in the World Test Championship points table and look in good position to qualify for the 2027 final. The second South Africa-Bangladesh Test starts on Monday in Centurion.

South Africa Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje