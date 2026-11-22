Slovakia Refuses USD49.5B Ukraine Loan, Accuses EU of Blackmail
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Slovakia will not help finance a new EU loan to Ukraine. He accused Brussels of political blackmail and dismissed the funding as “gifts” that Kiev will never repay.
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to borrow another €45 billion ($49.5 billion) to cover part of Ukraine's projected €70 billion financing gap for 2027. The package would sit on top of a €90 billion loan already agreed, from which Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic opted out. The other 24 EU members took on the obligations under a special arrangement.
Since 2022, the EU and its member states have sent Ukraine nearly €238 billion in assistance, according to the Commission.
Fico laid out his position in a video address posted on social media on Saturday. It came ahead of talks among Eastern European leaders in Bratislava on Monday and an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels later in the week.
“We face a serious discussion not only about the European Union’s budget for 2028-2034, but also about a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine,” Fico said.
“As you know, Slovakia did not participate in the first €90 billion loan, and we want to do the same now, although we are being politically blackmailed by linking this loan to the EU budget.”
The Slovak leader also challenged Brussels over its decision to keep funding Ukraine's war effort while US-brokered peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are under way.
“At a time when peace talks are taking shape, the European Union wants to borrow €45 billion on international financial markets to support the war in Ukraine, knowing that Ukraine will not repay a single cent of this loan, just as it will not repay the €90 billion,” he said. “Let’s be honest, these are not loans, they are gifts.”
Under the Commission's plan, up to €25 billion would go to military assistance and €20 billion to budget support. Kiev would have to repay the principal only after receiving war reparations from Russia.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has threatened to block the bloc's next seven-year budget unless every member state contributes to financing Kiev. In a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, he argued that the burden is unevenly shared and called for contributions from all EU countries.
The ultimatum has deepened rifts within the bloc. Slovakia and other Eastern European states are resisting pressure to take on further financial commitments to Ukraine.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has continued to press Western countries for more money and weapons, including ammunition and air defense systems, to sustain the fight against Russia.
The funding push comes amid ongoing scrutiny of corruption in Ukraine. The European Commission has said disbursements under the proposed loan would depend on reforms, including measures to fight corruption and strengthen the rule of law.
Russia has warned that Western military and financial aid only prolongs the hostilities without changing the outcome.
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to borrow another €45 billion ($49.5 billion) to cover part of Ukraine's projected €70 billion financing gap for 2027. The package would sit on top of a €90 billion loan already agreed, from which Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic opted out. The other 24 EU members took on the obligations under a special arrangement.
Since 2022, the EU and its member states have sent Ukraine nearly €238 billion in assistance, according to the Commission.
Fico laid out his position in a video address posted on social media on Saturday. It came ahead of talks among Eastern European leaders in Bratislava on Monday and an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels later in the week.
“We face a serious discussion not only about the European Union’s budget for 2028-2034, but also about a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine,” Fico said.
“As you know, Slovakia did not participate in the first €90 billion loan, and we want to do the same now, although we are being politically blackmailed by linking this loan to the EU budget.”
The Slovak leader also challenged Brussels over its decision to keep funding Ukraine's war effort while US-brokered peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are under way.
“At a time when peace talks are taking shape, the European Union wants to borrow €45 billion on international financial markets to support the war in Ukraine, knowing that Ukraine will not repay a single cent of this loan, just as it will not repay the €90 billion,” he said. “Let’s be honest, these are not loans, they are gifts.”
Under the Commission's plan, up to €25 billion would go to military assistance and €20 billion to budget support. Kiev would have to repay the principal only after receiving war reparations from Russia.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has threatened to block the bloc's next seven-year budget unless every member state contributes to financing Kiev. In a letter to European Council President Antonio Costa, he argued that the burden is unevenly shared and called for contributions from all EU countries.
The ultimatum has deepened rifts within the bloc. Slovakia and other Eastern European states are resisting pressure to take on further financial commitments to Ukraine.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has continued to press Western countries for more money and weapons, including ammunition and air defense systems, to sustain the fight against Russia.
The funding push comes amid ongoing scrutiny of corruption in Ukraine. The European Commission has said disbursements under the proposed loan would depend on reforms, including measures to fight corruption and strengthen the rule of law.
Russia has warned that Western military and financial aid only prolongs the hostilities without changing the outcome.
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