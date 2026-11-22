Sudan Urges Global Action After Alleged RSF Executions
(MENAFN) Sudan's government on Sunday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of executing army personnel in the southeastern state of Blue Nile. It appealed for immediate international intervention to protect those still held captive.
The allegation came in a statement published by the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA), which condemned the killings but gave no further details.
The statement called the killing of prisoners a “grave assault on the right to life and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” and insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.
Authorities urged the UN, the Human Rights Council, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international and regional bodies to “take urgent steps to protect those who remain in captivity and support a serious process of immediate accountability.”
The government cautioned that staying silent on the killing of prisoners and on violations of international humanitarian law “encourages the RSF to commit further crimes and puts more lives at risk.”
The RSF had not responded to the statement at the time of publication.
The conflict between the army and the RSF erupted in 2023 over disputes about integrating the military establishment. According to UN and international estimates, it has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million.
The allegation came in a statement published by the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA), which condemned the killings but gave no further details.
The statement called the killing of prisoners a “grave assault on the right to life and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” and insisted that those responsible must be held accountable.
Authorities urged the UN, the Human Rights Council, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international and regional bodies to “take urgent steps to protect those who remain in captivity and support a serious process of immediate accountability.”
The government cautioned that staying silent on the killing of prisoners and on violations of international humanitarian law “encourages the RSF to commit further crimes and puts more lives at risk.”
The RSF had not responded to the statement at the time of publication.
The conflict between the army and the RSF erupted in 2023 over disputes about integrating the military establishment. According to UN and international estimates, it has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million.
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