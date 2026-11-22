Poland Expects NATO Boost After Russian Missile, Drone Incursions
(MENAFN) Poland expects substantial new NATO support to shore up its eastern border after reported Russian missile and drone incursions, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, as Polish authorities warned Sunday of Russian disinformation tied to reports of a drone attack on the Kaliningrad exclave.
Kosiniak-Kamysz said Saturday evening that allies would deliver significant assistance in the near future, with specific proposals due at an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Monday.
“In the near future, we will receive strong support from NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border,” the minister wrote on US social media company X.
He said he had discussed operational details with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, and thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his commitment.
The announcement came after Friday's reported violations of Polish airspace by three Russian objects, believed to be two missiles and a jet-powered drone, during Russian attacks on Ukraine. Polish authorities said the objects came down in southeastern Poland, and investigations into their origin and circumstances are under way.
Kosiniak-Kamysz described the incursions as a provocation meant to undermine Western unity. Rutte, speaking in Warsaw on Saturday, reaffirmed NATO's commitment to defending Polish territory.
Tensions are running high along NATO's eastern flank, including reports of drone activity near Russia's Baltic Fleet facilities in the Kaliningrad region, which borders Poland and Lithuania.
On Sunday, Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Pawel Olszewski said Poland's Center for Combating Disinformation was closely tracking online claims that followed reports of a Ukrainian drone attack on Kaliningrad. He said Russian disinformation narratives alleged that German troops stationed in Poland had coordinated the attack, that Polish and Lithuanian forces were striking Russia with Ukrainian missiles, and that NATO itself had attacked Kaliningrad. He also pointed to claims that Ukraine was trying to drag Poland into the war.
The Polish official described the allegations as false. Reports of explosions and air defense activity near the Russian naval base at Baltiysk have not been independently verified. Lithuania has also rejected claims that its territory or airspace was used to help carry out an attack on the Russian exclave.
Moscow has not commented on Friday's airspace violations. Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said an alert there was triggered by a "suspicious object" from Lithuania that posed no threat, and Russian authorities confirmed no damage or casualties.
Kosiniak-Kamysz said Saturday evening that allies would deliver significant assistance in the near future, with specific proposals due at an extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Monday.
“In the near future, we will receive strong support from NATO allies to strengthen the protection of our eastern border,” the minister wrote on US social media company X.
He said he had discussed operational details with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, and thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his commitment.
The announcement came after Friday's reported violations of Polish airspace by three Russian objects, believed to be two missiles and a jet-powered drone, during Russian attacks on Ukraine. Polish authorities said the objects came down in southeastern Poland, and investigations into their origin and circumstances are under way.
Kosiniak-Kamysz described the incursions as a provocation meant to undermine Western unity. Rutte, speaking in Warsaw on Saturday, reaffirmed NATO's commitment to defending Polish territory.
Tensions are running high along NATO's eastern flank, including reports of drone activity near Russia's Baltic Fleet facilities in the Kaliningrad region, which borders Poland and Lithuania.
On Sunday, Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Pawel Olszewski said Poland's Center for Combating Disinformation was closely tracking online claims that followed reports of a Ukrainian drone attack on Kaliningrad. He said Russian disinformation narratives alleged that German troops stationed in Poland had coordinated the attack, that Polish and Lithuanian forces were striking Russia with Ukrainian missiles, and that NATO itself had attacked Kaliningrad. He also pointed to claims that Ukraine was trying to drag Poland into the war.
The Polish official described the allegations as false. Reports of explosions and air defense activity near the Russian naval base at Baltiysk have not been independently verified. Lithuania has also rejected claims that its territory or airspace was used to help carry out an attack on the Russian exclave.
Moscow has not commented on Friday's airspace violations. Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said an alert there was triggered by a "suspicious object" from Lithuania that posed no threat, and Russian authorities confirmed no damage or casualties.
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