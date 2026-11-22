Iran President Warns Economic War Is Tougher Than Missile Strikes
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the country is locked in a "silent" economic war, "which is far more difficult than a conflict involving the launching of missiles and destruction," the official news agency IRNA reported.
Speaking at a conference in Tehran, Pezeshkian said the "enemy" had counted on triggering famine and goods shortages in the domestic market but failed to reach its objectives. Iran's "wheels of production continue to turn," he said, while stressing that the economic war waged by the United States was certainly not simple.
He said Iran's security and military forces had responded with strength, and he urged greater national unity and solidarity against the "enemy's invasions and unequal war."
Separately on Saturday, Interior Ministry spokesman Ali Zeinivand cited the U.S. naval blockade targeting Iran, along with land and air restrictions, saying they have failed to halt the country's trade transactions.
He said the ministry is consulting neighboring countries and tracking border and trade issues, and he voiced hope that the existing problems would be resolved. Temporary border closures, he added, have not seriously disrupted border transactions.
The remarks follow the Feb. 28 joint attacks by Israel and the United States on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes on Israel and on U.S. bases and assets in the region, and it tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on Iran and stepped up its economic pressure.
Speaking at a conference in Tehran, Pezeshkian said the "enemy" had counted on triggering famine and goods shortages in the domestic market but failed to reach its objectives. Iran's "wheels of production continue to turn," he said, while stressing that the economic war waged by the United States was certainly not simple.
He said Iran's security and military forces had responded with strength, and he urged greater national unity and solidarity against the "enemy's invasions and unequal war."
Separately on Saturday, Interior Ministry spokesman Ali Zeinivand cited the U.S. naval blockade targeting Iran, along with land and air restrictions, saying they have failed to halt the country's trade transactions.
He said the ministry is consulting neighboring countries and tracking border and trade issues, and he voiced hope that the existing problems would be resolved. Temporary border closures, he added, have not seriously disrupted border transactions.
The remarks follow the Feb. 28 joint attacks by Israel and the United States on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes on Israel and on U.S. bases and assets in the region, and it tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has also imposed a naval blockade on Iran and stepped up its economic pressure.
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