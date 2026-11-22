MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On November 19, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi briefed Chinese and foreign journalists in Shenzhen on the outcomes of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Wang Yi said that the goal of an Asia-Pacific community is in line with the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity advocated by President Xi Jinping. The vision of a community with a shared future for humanity originated from the thinking of the shared future of the Asia-Pacific region. In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed to foster the awareness of an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future, and continuously transformed and integrated it into the APEC agenda in practice. For the world to develop, the key lies in the Asia-Pacific. The meeting's focus on the Asia-Pacific community complements China's efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity. It is a perfect combination of China's vision and the Asia-Pacific vision, and will surely leave a prominent chapter in the history of Asia-Pacific cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wang Yi: The Goal of an Asia-Pacific Community Is in Line with the Vision of Building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity News Provided By November 22, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.