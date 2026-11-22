On November 19, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi briefed Chinese and foreign journalists in Shenzhen on the outcomes of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Wang Yi said that the vision of an Asia-Pacific community was nurtured in the APEC process. To turn the Asia-Pacific community from a goal into concrete actions and from vision to reality, it is necessary for the big Asia-Pacific family to form a new consensus and give a clear answer. The meeting in Shenzhen has built the four key pillars of an Asia-Pacific community, and drawn the implementation roadmap, which is timely and of great significance. The building of an Asia-Pacific community has truly set sail from Shenzhen.

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Wang Yi: The Building of an Asia-Pacific Community Has Truly Set Sail from Shenzhen News Provided By November 22, 2026, 12:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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