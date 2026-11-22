MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On November 19, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi briefed Chinese and foreign journalists in Shenzhen on the China-Russia-U.S. summit.

Wang Yi said that President Xi Jinping, President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump conducted in-depth exchanges of views on important issues concerning global peace, security and stability in the summit. The summit was held in a candid, friendly and constructive atmosphere, reached a series of consensuses, and issued the Declaration Toward Peace to the world the core of which is to jointly maintain world peace and promote strategic stability of major-country relations. The summit is a“peace summit” and a landmark event of great significance and far-reaching impact to be inscribed in history, sending a positive signal to the world.

First, the summit is a historic meeting with pioneering significance. Major-country relations affect the evolution of the international landscape and bear on global strategic stability. The summit is the first face-to-face meeting of the heads of state of the three countries in history, sets a new record for exchanges between the top leaders of the three countries, builds a new paradigm for major-country coordination and interaction in the new era, and is also a new practice for promoting a new type of major-country relations, which can be called a major pioneering work in the history of international relations.

Second, the summit is a landmark meeting embodying major-country responsibility. At present, the world's profound changes unseen in a century are accelerating, various risks and challenges are emerging one after another, the international community's aspiration for peace and stability is growing increasingly strong, and the call for major countries to strengthen communication and coordination is rising. The summit conforms to the trend of the times and meets the expectations of the world. President Xi Jinping emphasized that peace among major countries brings stability to the world, while their contention would only lead to chaos in the world. The heads of state of the three countries clarified their respective strategic intentions face to face, presented willingness to prevent conflict and confrontation as well as hold the bottom line of peaceful coexistence, and expressed expectation to form a major-country relationship pattern featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development, which will benefit not only each other but also the whole world.

Third, the summit is a constructive meeting with in-depth communication and interaction. China has always maintained that all countries are equal regardless of their size, and is committed to realizing democratization of international relations as well as building an equal and orderly multipolar world. We believe that major countries, with more resources and greater capabilities, should demonstrate broad-mindedness and sense of responsibility, take the lead in advocating equality, integrity, justice and cooperation in the international community, and set a good example. The Declaration Toward Peace released at the summit embodies the consensus of the three parties, and is of great positive significance for more effectively responding to global challenges as well as maintaining world peace and stability. Just as President Xi Jinping said, the seeds sown today will surely take root, sprout, blossom and bear fruit. China will fully and efficiently implement the summit consensus with Russia and the United States, maintain communication and coordination through working level, and make unremitting efforts to build a better world.

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Wang Yi Introduces the China-Russia-U.S. Summit News Provided By November 22, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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