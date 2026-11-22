MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) State-owned telecom and IT services company RailTel Corporation of India on Sunday announced that it has secured an order worth about Rs 27.03 crore from Andhra Pradesh Technology Services for the development of a statewide artificial intelligence-powered legal assistance platform for the Andhra Pradesh government.

In a regulatory filing, RailTel said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Andhra Pradesh Technology Services for the design, development, implementation, hosting and managed services of a Statewide Legal AI Assistant Platform.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A (B) of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Andhra Pradesh Technology Services," it said in its filing.

The project, valued at Rs 27.02 crore including taxes, will be deployed on the Google Cloud Platform and is aimed at strengthening digital legal services and support infrastructure for the state government.

According to the company, the contract covers end-to-end implementation of the platform, including its design, development, hosting and long-term managed services. The project is scheduled to be completed by May 9, 2029.

RailTel said the order is a domestic contract awarded by Andhra Pradesh Technology Services and that the Letter of Acceptance was received on November 21, 2026.

The company also clarified that the transaction does not involve any interest of the promoter or promoter group in the awarding entity and is not a related-party transaction.

The latest win adds to RailTel's growing portfolio of government-focused digital transformation projects, particularly in areas such as cloud services, e-governance, networking and information technology infrastructure.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India ended the previous trading session at Rs 249.15, down Rs 2.50 or 0.99 per cent.

The stock opened at Rs 250.70 and has traded between a 52-week high of Rs 391 and a 52-week low of Rs 220.