Markram to Lead as De Zorzi Replaces Injured Bavuma

Centurion [South Africa], November 22 (ANI): Batter Tony de Zorzi will be replacing skipper Temba Bavuma in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh at Centurion from Monday. Aiden Markram has been confirmed as the stand-in captain in Temba Bavuma's absence. Tony will replace Bavuma in the Playing XI, who has been ruled out with a right calf strain sustained while batting in the first Test, as per ICC. In the bowling department, fast bowler Anrich Nortje returns in place of Dane Paterson, strengthening South Africa's pace attack.

De Zorzi has featured in 17 Tests, accumulating 919 runs with a highest score of 177 against Bangladesh in 2024, including two centuries and three fifties in 30 innings. In six Tests this year, de Zorzi has made 319 runs in 11 innings at an average of 31.90, with a century and a fifty. The lanky left-hander has played 26 ODIs, scoring 856 runs at an average of 38.90, with a century and four fifties. He also has scored 134 runs in 10 T20Is. His inclusion gives South Africa's batting order cover in Bavuma's absence, while Nortje adds more firepower to the Proteas' bowling.

South Africa currently lead the Test series 1-0 after a spectacular win on Day 5 in Johannesburg. The Proteas currently sit atop the World Test Championship standings while Bangladesh are in fifth position. Playing XI for the second Test: Aiden Markram (C), Marques Ackerman, Zubayr Hamza, Tony De Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. The second Test is scheduled to run from November 23-27 in Centurion.