BJP President Nitin Nabin to Lead Save Democracy Rally in Karimnagar

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin will visit Karimnagar in Telangana on Monday (November 23) to participate in a party-organised padyatra under the nationwide 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign. According to a BJP press release, Nabin will address a public meeting near Vaishya Bhavan in Karimnagar after noon before joining senior party leaders, public representatives and party workers for the padyatra. The march will begin from the public meeting venue and conclude at Kaman Circle, the release stated.

The BJP said the nationwide campaign aims to counter what it described as attempts by Congress and opposition leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi, to mislead people by spreading fear, confusion and misinformation. According to the press release, the campaign seeks to expose what the party termed the "anarchist thinking" of Rahul Gandhi and the opposition and convey a message of protecting democracy. The visit will be part of Nabin's day-long programme in Karimnagar on November 23, the release added.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao expressed confidence that the rally will witness a massive turnout, with nearly 40,000 people expected to participate. Speaking to ANI, Ramchander Rao said Nitin Nabin would arrive in Karimnagar at around 2:00 PM and address the public meeting before proceeding to Hyderabad at 3:00 PM. He is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi from Hyderabad.“As part of 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao', Nitin Nabin is coming to Telangana. He will address a huge rally in Karimnagar. He will arrive in Karimnagar around 2:00 PM and leave for Hyderabad at 3:00 PM, from where he will fly back to Delhi. This is his schedule,” Rao said. The BJP is looking to make the Karimnagar rally a major show of strength as part of its "Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao" campaign in Telangana, with the party aiming to mobilise a large number of supporters and strengthen its organisational presence in the state. (ANI)