Mansukh Mandaviya Launches New Labour Initiatives at Chintan Shivir

Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, launched a diverse range of initiatives aimed at strengthening India's labour and employment ecosystem on the second day of the two-day Chintan Shivir of Labour and Employment Ministers of States & Union Territories at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, organised by the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), on 21–22 November, a release said.

The conclave saw the participation of Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), alongside Labour and Employment Ministers and senior officials from States & Union Territories. Mansukh Mandaviya formally launched the National Career Service (NCS) ONE Portal with new features including the Voice Bot, Chat Bot, and Occupational Shortage Index (OSI), along with the e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module.