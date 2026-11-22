BJP President Nitin Nabin Defends Special Intensive Electoral Roll Revision

Chandigarh [India], November 22 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rejecting allegations of vote theft. He asserted that the SIR exercise was aimed at removing deceased voters and consolidating duplicate entries to protect the integrity of India's voter lists.

While addressing the Booth Karyakarta Sammelan here, Nabin said allegations of vote theft were being raised by those who believed their political support base had weakened. "There is another discussion taking place in this country regarding the SIR--people are asking, 'How were the votes stolen?' The votes weren't stolen. Those who feel their base has slipped away are the ones claiming that votes were stolen. There is talk about the deletion of 13 crore names," the BJP national president said.

"I ask the people of Chandigarh: regarding these 2.8-3 crore individuals who are now deceased--do you believe that the names of those who have passed away should still remain on the voter list? Then there are 6 crore people whose names appeared in two different locations; these are now being consolidated to a single location," Nabin added.

Questioning the presence of duplicate entries in electoral rolls, Nabin asked whether a voter should be allowed to have their name registered at two different locations.“I ask the people of Chandigarh: was it right or wrong for a person's name to appear on the voter list in two different places? Furthermore, there are 3 crore individuals who were asked to verify their addresses," he said.

Nabin further questioned the opposition's response during the 2003 electoral roll revision process and accused them of attempting to conceal the reasons behind their objections to the current exercise.“When asked where they were during the 2003 electoral roll process, they failed to approach the Election Commission. Instead, they are busy trying to hide their faces. If these 13 crore names are compromising the integrity of India's voter list, shouldn't they be removed? The reason some are feeling uneasy is that they had hoped to form governments based on these ghost votes," he said.