Giriraj Singh Criticizes Opposition, Highlights Government Achievements

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday hit out at the opposition for focusing "too much on negativity," asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lifted 50 crore poor people above the poverty line in 12 years and is steadily advancing toward the goal of building an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047. Speaking to ANI in Pune, Singh dismissed opposition criticism and lauded the central government's long-term development vision.

"The opposition in this country focuses too much on negativity. The Prime Minister has set a target of 2047 for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. He is succeeding in achieving his goals," he said.

Highligting Bihar's transformation under Nitish Kumar, the Union Minister pointed to rapid infrastructure expansion across the state. "Nitish Kumar lifted Bihar out of a rut and brought it up in 20 years. Airports have increased, medical colleges are being established in every district," Singh remarked.

Contrasting India's economic growth with global trends while targeting the Congress over corruption during its previous 10-year rule, he said, "Today, GDP growth has stalled across the world, but not in India. Now even the IMF and the World Bank have said that in 2027 it will go above 8%, but I consider it a sin even to name a person who has never given India a roadmap for the kind of India we want to build, because the only roadmap the Congress offered in 10 years was its own corruption," adding, "In 12 years, PM Modi lifted 50 crore poor people above the poverty line."

Singh underscored the significance of Pune and Maharashtra as a key hub for India's textile sector, stating that the country has to achieve a market size of USD 350 billion by 2030-31. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Singh noted that even though western Maharashtra has fewer textile units, cotton farming along with handloom and handicraft work continues to support the sector in the region.

Pune, Maharashtra: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "It is natural that Pune, Maharashtra, is a hub for the textile sector. It is a different matter that in western Maharashtra there are fewer textile units, though cotton farming does take place. Still, there are units, and other work happens too. Handloom and handicraft work happens, and India has to reach a market size of 350 billion dollars by 2030–31...", he said.