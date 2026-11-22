Rachin Ravindra Hopes for Draw as India Tightens Grip on Test Match

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra acknowledged that the Indian side batted really well and put pressure on the hosts, but remained hopeful of salvaging a draw as India tightened their grip on the opening Test after Day 4 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Ravindra and Devon Conway provided some resistance in the final session on Sunday, batting through 22.5 overs to take New Zealand to 119/2 at stumps.

With Conway unbeaten on 59 off 137 balls and Ravindra on 27 off 72 deliveries, the hosts still trail India by 233 runs and face the daunting task of batting through all three sessions on the final day to save the match. "Obviously, India batted really well and put the pressure on us in the field and for us, it's about batting as long as we can really," Ravindra said after the day's play, according to Cricinfo.

"We know it's been a relatively good wicket, so hopefully we can apply ourselves for a long period of time and bat three sessions [on day five]," he added.

India had taken complete control of the contest with a mammoth 720/9 declared in their second innings, securing a 352-run first-innings lead. The total was India's highest-ever Test innings score away from home and the highest team total in a Test played in New Zealand.

Ravindra acknowledged that India's disciplined bowling, particularly their leg-side field placements and attacks around the stumps, had presented a different challenge for the New Zealand batters. "I think it just brings a different challenge," Rachin said of India's bowling plans, as per Cricinfo. "I think typically, the way I play and [Conway] as well, we're probably used to free-flowing batting. You know you get the ball outside off... But you know, it wasn't like that, which I think is cool."

"You know, it's something different that we saw out there and [India's bowlers] were really relentless and bowled a great line and challenged us a lot... [It is almost] a war of attrition on that wicket out there," he added.

India had reduced New Zealand to 60/2 after dismissing captain Tom Latham for a duck and Henry Nicholls for 31. Jasprit Bumrah provided the early breakthrough by removing Latham, while Prasidh Krishna accounted for Nicholls, who was caught brilliantly by Dhruv Jurel at short leg. Conway and Ravindra then joined forces to prevent further damage, putting together an unbeaten 59-run stand for the third wicket to keep New Zealand's hopes of surviving the Test alive.

India's commanding position came on the back of a remarkable batting effort, with KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128) scoring centuries. Captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred, making 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Devdutt Padikkal (80) also made significant contributions. Jurel further strengthened India's position with an attacking 78 off 79 balls, while Anshul Kamboj scored 38. The hosts were eventually set an enormous task after Gill declared the innings at 720/9. With the pitch offering some assistance to the bowlers but becoming increasingly slow, India will look to maintain their discipline and pick up the remaining eight wickets, while New Zealand will rely on the resilience of Conway and Ravindra to extend the contest and secure a draw.