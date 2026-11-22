In what was an intense and potentially dangerous confrontation on a busy street in China, a quick-thinking bystander recently went viral on social media after he charged at and disarmed the woman who was waving a knife and screaming at terrified passersby in Nanning, Guangxi, on Wednesday, November 15.

In a video that went viral on social media, the woman was wielding a knife and screaming at passersby, prompting the people nearby to move away in fear. The man, identified as Wang Meng, an off-duty First-Class Sergeant with the People's Armed Police, immediately stepped in and disarmed her in a daring five-second intervention.

The local police subsequently arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody. Wang Meng's quick intervention helped prevent the situation from escalating further.

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How Did Wang Meng Disarm The Knife-Wielding Woman?

Nanning, which is located in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, witnessed the tense and dramatic standoff when the woman suddenly began brandishing the sharp knife and shouting at pedestrians, prompting onlookers to scatter in panic and move away from her in fear of getting attacked..

According to local reports, Wang Meng was just returning after registering his marriage when he heard the woman's piercing screams. The off-duty senior sergeant, who serves with the Nanning detachment of the Guangxi Armed Police Corps, carefully assessed the situation and waited for the right moment before launching a swift intervention.

The moment the woman walked away after dropping the knife on the street, Meng seized the opportunity by rushing towards her and swiftly brought her under control in a five-second intervention. The viral video showed Wang Meng pinning the woman on the street before police arrived at the scene.

An armed police officer disarmed and restrained a knife-wielding woman in just five seconds on a street in Nanning, Guangxi, after she became agitated and began shouting. Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) November 21, 2026

The woman, identified as the suspect, was subsequently handed over to the local police for further investigation. Authorities have not disclosed further details about her identity or the circumstances that led to the incident.

Wang Meng's quick and timely intervention in disarming the woman has apparently prevented the situation from escalating into a potentially serious incident, with his actions earning widespread praise on social media.

Why Did the Woman Wield the Knife?

The reason behind the woman's actions and what prompted her to brandish a knife in public remain unclear. Local authorities have not released further details about the incident or disclosed whether she was facing any charges.

However, local reports suggested that the woman was emotionally distressed when she began shouting and brandishing a knife measuring approximately 30 centimetres. The exact reason behind her behaviour and what triggered the confrontation have not been established.

Some reports stated that she is a shop owner and had allegedly been involved in a dispute before the incident. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the motive behind her actions remain unclear. Authorities have not publicly confirmed these details.

Wang Meng's courageous intervention has since drawn widespread attention, with social media users praising the off-duty sergeant for his presence of mind and swift response. His actions have also highlighted how a split-second decision can help prevent a potentially dangerous situation from escalating.

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