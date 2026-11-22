MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 22 (IANS) Amidst the renewed tensions in Australian Cricket due to the re-emergence of the Sandpaper-gate, Steve Smith got the backing of the spectators present at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1 of the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland.

Smith, who returned to Australia from New York after playing in the second Test match against South Africa last month and after the 2018 scandal garnered fresh attention, had a low-key return to competitive cricket.

He bowled a couple of overs, spent the day in slips and also took a catch as Queensland kept New South Wales on the field throughout Day 1 to go at stumps 249/7 from 95 overs.

Smith received a warm welcome as he made his way out from the dressing room, and the crowd also clapped for him when he came to bowl his two overs of leg spin without any success.

The former Australia skipper missed the third Test against South Africa and was in New York before returning for the Shield. He had a quiet stint in practice as he trained behind closed doors on Friday and is not expected to speak over the next few days, Cricinfo stated.

While attention remains on his reaction to the Sandpaper scandal, the immediate question is where he will be batting against New Zealand in the Test series next month. He has been slated to come in at No.3 in the ongoing match against Queensland.

Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne made 37 from No.3, but it was recently confirmed by Australia's chair of selectors, George Bailey, that he won't be picked for the four-match Test series against New Zealand at home following a prolonged lean patch.

Labuschagne had an early life on five when Ryan Hicks failed to catch and edge. The Queensland captain hit some beautiful strokes but was dismissed on 37, with Hicks taking the catch. Hugh Weibge made 69 from 113 balls, while Jimmy Peirson (49) and Jack Sinfield (0) went back unbeaten at the end of Day 1.

Another Australian Test regular, Nathan Lyon, was also in action for NSW, and he went wicketless in his 23 overs for 78 runs. Eyes will be on Smith when New South Wales get their chance to bat, as opener Sam Konstas will also want to impress the selectors ahead of Australia's Test squad announcement for the New Zealand series.