MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) –Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the continued and escalating terrorism by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

This aggression includes the latest wave of attacks, involving vehicle torching, acts of vandalism, and spray-painted offensive slogans, that took place in several villages across the occupied West Bank early this morning.

The ministry holds Israel, the occupying power, accountable for these assaults.

In a statement Sunday, the ministry's official spokesperson, ambassador Fuad Majali, affirmed the Kingdom's "absolute" rejection of these condemned terrorist acts committed by settlers against Palestinians.

Majali stated these actions are a "direct" consequence and extension of the policies of the extremist Israeli government and coincide with ongoing illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank.

In this context, he said this policy fuels extremism and violence against the Palestinian people and undermines prospects for achieving peace, based on the two-state solution.

Majali also urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to halt settler terrorism, holding the perpetrators of crimes against Palestinians accountable, and ensuring punishment is delivered.

He further affirmed upholding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, mainly establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only path toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace that ensures security and stability in the region.

//Petra// AG