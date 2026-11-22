MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament (AP) and the Arab League "strongly" condemned an attack on a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain, as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity, a dangerous escalation, and a blatant breach of int'l law and the U.N. Charter.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament warned of continuing this Iranian aggressive approach that would push the region into a wider circle of confrontation, which threatenes regional and int'l peace and security and endangers interests of the region's peoples.

The AP stressed the need to immediately halt these flagrant attacks, respect Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adhere to good-neighborliness principles and rules of int'l law.

For its part, the Arab League affirmed its "absolute and full" solidarity with Bahrain, leadership, government, and people, citing its firm support for all Mnama's sovereign measures and steps taken to protect its security, preserve its stability, and safeguard its territory and residents.

The league also renewed its call on the int'l community to assume its responsibilities by rejecting these attacks and "immediately" halting all forms of escalation to avoid sliding the region into grave repercussions, which threatenes regional and int'l peace and security.

//Petra// NQ