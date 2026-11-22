MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The National Center for Human Rights (NCHR), in cooperation with the Danish Institute for Human Rights, held a dialogue seminar Sunday to discuss recommendations and mechanisms for combating digital violence against vulnerable groups amid growing human rights violations in the digital sphere.

NCHR Board of Trustees Chairperson Samar Hassan said digital violence has become an increasingly serious human rights challenge, encompassing cyberbullying, extortion, harassment, defamation, privacy violations and hate speech, alongside emerging risks associated with advances in artificial intelligence.

She said women, children, older persons and persons with disabilities are among those most affected by such practices, particularly given the challenges they face in reporting violations and accessing protection and remedies.

Hassan stressed the need for a comprehensive national approach to combating digital violence that integrates prevention, protection and response measures while strengthening coordination among government, judicial and security institutions, media organizations, civil society and the private sector.

Danish Institute for Human Rights Regional Director Khulud Shkakhwa emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with the NCHR and intensifying national efforts to address digital violence. She said the seminar represents a step toward translating recommendations into an actionable plan involving relevant institutions.

Shkakhwa also called for raising awareness of the forms and consequences of digital violence and available protection measures, while safeguarding privacy, equality, freedom of opinion and expression, and access to justice in accordance with international human rights standards.

NCHR Commissioner for Protection Nahla Momani said the focus on digital violence stemmed from the findings of a conference organized by the center in November 2025 on protecting and promoting human rights in the digital sphere. The conference found that groups most in need of protection were disproportionately affected by digital rights violations, she said.

Momani explained that consultations conducted by the center across Jordan's central, northern and southern regions brought together government and security agencies, civil society organizations, survivors of digital violence and persons with disabilities. Accessibility accommodations were provided to ensure inclusive participation, including sign language interpretation and the translation of documents into Braille.

She said the consultations produced 65 recommendations, including 22 addressing practices and implementation mechanisms, 17 focusing on capacity building, 14 concerning policies and strategies, and 12 related to legislative frameworks.

Momani added that the center plans to incorporate the recommendations into a follow-up matrix early next year, identifying responsible entities, implementation mechanisms and priorities.

The matrix will provide a framework for monitoring implementation in coordination with the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government and other relevant stakeholders.

//Petra// AJ