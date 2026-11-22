Russian Drone Hits Apartment Building In Dnipro, Destroying One Apartment, Damaging Around 20 Others
“A Russian drone damaged a ten-story building in the Peremoha neighborhood. But first and foremost, the most important thing is that, miraculously, everyone is safe. Although one apartment has been virtually completely destroyed. The roof and ceiling were pierced right through, and the rooms have been reduced to piles of concrete and dust. Around two dozen other homes were also damaged,” the mayor said.
According to him, the building's elevator was shut down after being damaged by shrapnel. An additional technical inspection of the apartment building will be carried out.Read also: Russian forces shell nine settlements in Kharkiv region over past day
In addition, windows in two private houses were damaged by Russian attacks in the city's Amur-Nyzhnodniprovskyi district.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian shelling damaged infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region.
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