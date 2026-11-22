MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana, who will soon be seen leading Sooraj Barjatya's forthcoming entertainer, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', recalled his earliest memory associated with Rajshri Films.

Talking to IANS exclusively, Ayushmann revealed that he was just 3-4 years old when he first watched 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

The 'Dream Girl' actor revealed that a VCR and television had arrived at his uncle's wedding as part of the wedding gifts, along with a cassette of 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Ayushmann admitted that he has watched the iconic drama around 100 times during his childhood.

Ayushmann was asked, "What is your earliest memory of Rajshri film?Which was the first Rajshri film you saw in a theatre? And if you have any memories from your childhood?"

To this, he shared, "I was a toddler when I watched 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. I remember that film."

Taking a trip down memory lane, Ayushmann recalled, "My uncle had gotten married and we all went with him to watch 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He had received a TV and VCR as dowry. They used to call it a gift at that time (laughs). So there was a cassette of 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and I have seen that film 100 times."

Talking about another iconic Rajshri film, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', Ayushmann added, "Then we went to see 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' I was 9 years old then. So that is clearer to me in my core memory. I had seen it in Dhillon theatre in Mani Majra."

"So I had seen both these house films. And I have seen both the films many times," he concluded.

Talking about 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', with Sharvari as the leading lady, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire will also be seen playing crucial roles in the family entertainer.

Backed by Rajshri Productions, in association with Mahaveer Jain Films,

'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' will get a theatrical release on 27 November.