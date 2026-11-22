MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav's announcement that his party would abolish the Agnipath scheme if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, has triggered a political war of words, with Congress leaders supporting the demand while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accused the Opposition of "misleading the public" and "politicising national security".

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Masood criticised the Agnipath scheme, alleging that it had reduced military employment to a short-term arrangement without adequate career security.

"They (BJP) have turned people into daily-wage workers. They make false claims about employing while taking away people's jobs. They are reducing people to daily-wage labourers. This kind of employment will not work, where someone serves for four years and then is left with a stick, forced to work as a security guard," Masood said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai also called for the scheme to be scrapped, saying that military service was driven by commitment to the country rather than the pursuit of a salaried job.

"The Agniveer scheme is not in the interest of the country. Anyone who joins the armed forces and serves the nation does so with a sense of dedication and commitment. They do not join merely to earn a salary or treat it as just another job," Rai said.

He demanded that the provisions and security framework available to soldiers before the introduction of the scheme be restored.

However, BJP leaders defended the recruitment model and accused the SP of attempting to mislead people for political gains.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said the Union government had already addressed concerns surrounding the scheme and accused Akhilesh Yadav of making statements to provoke people.

He said the Centre was taking care of the concerns of Agniveers and that there was no need for the SP Chief to spread what he termed "misleading propaganda".

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav said the Agnipath scheme had been accepted by people and described Akhilesh Yadav's announcement as "political posturing".

He also questioned the SP Chief's political ambitions, saying he was unlikely to become either the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said Akhilesh Yadav had repeatedly failed to secure a mandate in the 2017 and 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and predicted that the BJP and NDA would return to power in 2027.

Pal also questioned the SP Chief's promise to abolish the scheme, saying that the armed forces fall under the jurisdiction of the Central government.

Under the original framework, Agniveers were recruited for a four-year engagement, including training.

After completing the tenure, up to 25 per cent of each batch can be selected for permanent enrolment in the regular cadre, based on organisational requirements and performance.

In early November, the Central government introduced a major change to the Agnipath scheme by announcing that Agniveers will serve a second two-year service term in the military, after they complete their initial four years of service, provided that the soldiers are willing and meet the required criteria.

During his address at the Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the decision on Agniveers was taken following feedback received from the defence forces, reiterating the Union government's commitment to incorporate the suggestions of the military personnel into policy decisions.

The revised arrangement is aimed at creating a further pathway for Agniveers to enter the regular forces, while retaining merit-based selection and the requirements of the armed forces.

Against this backdrop, Akhilesh Yadav said that whenever the Samajwadi Party gets an opportunity to form the government, it will permanently abolish systems such as Agnipath.