On latest episode of Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar part 1, actor Karan Wahi criticized Qazi Touqeer's gameplay. He said that he was also targeted by harsh messages from some fans.

Karan Wahi Criticizes Qazi's Gameplay

While appreciating Qazi's comedic skills in the episode, Karan pointed out that Qazi was doing repetitive things. He further remarked if he was really taking any position, or only responding in some given situations. In response to this, Qazi said that he uses comedy to de-escalate intense situations. However, he does speak up when he feels it is necessary.

Karan Reacts To Social Media Comments

As Karan faced criticism for his comments on Qazi, he shared a story on Instagram where he reacted to the comments made by Qazi's fans. He was disappointed with the harsh comments and spam, however urged the fans to not be too personal about differing opinions on the reality show. He concluded by saying that Bigg Boss is meant to be entertainment and people shouldn't get hostile.

Neutral audience cooked cheater karan Wahi

Shame On @karan009wah

KARAN WAHI THE HYPOCRITE

#BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer lucky boy VIP (@ZainAlee1023278) November 21, 2026

Qazi's Team Pushes Back

Qazi's team have also defended him from these remarks, saying that Karan did not consider all of Qazi's previous actions and moments where he did take a position. This has therefore created more discussion around Qazi's gameplay in the house, and support from fans.

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