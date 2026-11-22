South Korea Education Minister Quits Over CSAT Anti-Cheat Confusion
(MENAFN) South Korea's Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin stepped down Sunday, taking responsibility for the turmoil over last-minute anti-cheating rules at the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the nation's annual college entrance exam. President Lee Jae Myung accepted the resignation, the presidential office, the Blue House, said.
In a statement, Choi said repeated changes to exam rules just before test day had inconvenienced candidates and the wider public. As the minister in charge, he said, he could not escape criticism over the inadequate preparations and chose to resign to take responsibility.
About 550,000 candidates sat the exam on Nov. 19. Worries over fairness had been mounting after a cheating case involving AI devices in an earlier tax accountant qualification exam.
To block cheating with tools such as smart glasses and miniature cameras, the government rolled out a series of measures shortly before the CSAT. They included tighter checks of electronic devices, inspections of candidates' glasses, stickers over clothing buttons and controls on the distribution of certain exam supplies.
On exam day, authorities also pushed emergency alerts to mobile phones nationwide at the highest level, aiming to identify candidates who had not handed in their phones as required.
Some measures were announced only one or two days before the test, drawing sharp criticism of the education authorities' last-minute response. South Korean media said the uproar exposed how unprepared officials were for new forms of cheating enabled by advances in AI.
In a statement, Choi said repeated changes to exam rules just before test day had inconvenienced candidates and the wider public. As the minister in charge, he said, he could not escape criticism over the inadequate preparations and chose to resign to take responsibility.
About 550,000 candidates sat the exam on Nov. 19. Worries over fairness had been mounting after a cheating case involving AI devices in an earlier tax accountant qualification exam.
To block cheating with tools such as smart glasses and miniature cameras, the government rolled out a series of measures shortly before the CSAT. They included tighter checks of electronic devices, inspections of candidates' glasses, stickers over clothing buttons and controls on the distribution of certain exam supplies.
On exam day, authorities also pushed emergency alerts to mobile phones nationwide at the highest level, aiming to identify candidates who had not handed in their phones as required.
Some measures were announced only one or two days before the test, drawing sharp criticism of the education authorities' last-minute response. South Korean media said the uproar exposed how unprepared officials were for new forms of cheating enabled by advances in AI.
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