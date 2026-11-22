NATO Council Meets Monday After 3 Objects Fall on Poland
(MENAFN) NATO allies will convene Monday to address the breach of Polish airspace, a NATO official told Anadolu on Sunday.
In a written statement, the official said the session of the North Atlantic Council falls under the alliance's regular consultations.
Polish authorities reported that three objects crossed into the country's airspace and came down on Polish soil on Nov. 20, as Russia struck targets across Ukraine. Investigators identified one of them as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the incursion “dangerous” and confirmed that alliance fighter jets were scrambled in response. He added that member states would keep reinforcing their deterrence and defense capabilities.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Warsaw had determined that all three objects originated in Russia. He warned the incident could have been a deliberate provocation.
In a written statement, the official said the session of the North Atlantic Council falls under the alliance's regular consultations.
Polish authorities reported that three objects crossed into the country's airspace and came down on Polish soil on Nov. 20, as Russia struck targets across Ukraine. Investigators identified one of them as a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the incursion “dangerous” and confirmed that alliance fighter jets were scrambled in response. He added that member states would keep reinforcing their deterrence and defense capabilities.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Warsaw had determined that all three objects originated in Russia. He warned the incident could have been a deliberate provocation.
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